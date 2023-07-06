Fan Videos Capture Tammy and Amy Slaton, the Stars of '1000-LB. Sisters,' Filming Season 5 in Florida

Fans of the show 1000-lb. Sisters are excited about the latest update. The TLC stars Amy Slaton and her sister Tammy Slaton were recently spotted filming their upcoming fifth season on Pensacola Beach, Florida. According to Pensacola News Journal, several members of the Slaton family, including Amanda Halterman, Chris Combs, and Misty Wentworth were seen alongside Amy and Tammy in fan videos posted by TikTok users.

One fan, whose name is Teresa T, with id @mamatgar50, inquired about the project. A film crew member revealed that they were shooting a “documentary for tourism” and “handicap accessibility.” When Teresa tried to confirm the presence of the Slaton family at the beach, the crew member immediately denied it, saying that “a lot of people think that from afar.”

However, in a second video posted by Teresa on her TikTok handle, Tammy was clearly seen sitting in an electric wheelchair while wearing a straw hat. According to InTouch Weekly, Teresa excitedly captioned her video post, "1000-Lb. Sisters’ filming drew quite the crowd!!Not gonna lie, at first I got really excited bc I thought it was Mama June, Pumpkin, and Honey Boo Boo. It wasn’t but, the girl from the show looks great! This clearly never happens in my area [sic].” Another user, @autumnhogan, confirmed the presence of the Slaton sisters at the exotic location and posted a video which captured them enjoying the beach with their family members.

In Teresa's video, Amy was seen enjoying the beach vacation with her sons, 2-year-old Gage Deon Halterman and 11-months-old Glenn Allen Halterman. She then joined her sister Amanda to walk along the seashore. Amy looked stunning in a black bikini while strolling on the beach. Meanwhile, Tammy was seen “sitting on the beach the whole time.”

Fans were quick to react to the viral video. "I'm so happy for Tammy! The fact that she can walk on her own now is amazing. So ready for the new season. I wonder how her marriage is going,” one fan wrote. “If that’s her, she looks fantastic!” a second fan added. “YESSS amy in a bikini I love to see it,” a third fan exclaimed.

Tammy had shared scenes from the Pensacola beach on her Instagram on June 21. She was seen soaking up the sunset on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Amy too posted TikToks of herself with an embedded text revealing that she was Florida bound, but both the Slaton sisters refrained from sharing any more details about their trip. The fourth season of 1000-lb. Sisters officially wrapped up in March after Tammy married her now-late sweetheart, Caleb Willingham during their stay at rehab. TLC hasn’t announced the renewal of the show, but the latest sightings in Florida have left fans optimistic about an upcoming season announcement soon.

