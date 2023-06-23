'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Watches Waterfront Sunset Sitting In Her Wheelchair, Shares Photos

This summer, Tammy Slaton, the star of the reality show, 1000-Lb. Sisters is enjoying the outdoors. In a recent Instagram post, she shared several pictures of herself seated in a wheelchair, peacefully observing the sunset near the waterfront. As she gazed into the sunset, Tammy Slaton appeared both serious and enigmatic in the photos. Positioned in front of a line of boats, the TLC star embraced the refreshing breeze from the water. She donned a red frilly dress, with her hair cascading down and secured with a prominent silver butterfly clip. Seated in her wheelchair on the dock near the beach, Tammy enjoyed the serene surroundings, as per People.

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Praise Tammy Slaton After 300-Lb Weight Loss, Say She is Skinnier Than Sister Amy

Numerous fans took to the comments to laud Tammy not just for her remarkable progress in her weight loss journey but also for her increased documentation of herself venturing outside the house in recent weeks. “You're doing great Tammy and we are rooting for you PERIOD!!!” one admirer noted while another added, “Love that you’re getting out and seeing the world after your weight loss. You deserve it." Contrary to some fans' expectations, seeing Tammy in a wheelchair came as a surprise to many, as they had believed she was able to walk following her weight loss. The comment section of the Instagram post was filled with various opinions from fans. Some expressed surprise and urged Tammy to get up and start walking. One said, "Why are you still in a wheelchair? Get up and start walking," while someone else commented, "D**n girl I thought you were standing up." A third added, "I THOUGHT YOU WERE WALKING. COME ON GIRL GET UP... YOU GOT THIS," while another wrote, "Why r u in a wheelchair? Thought you were Doing good????"

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

However, there were also fans who defended Tammy's use of the wheelchair, highlighting the importance of not being ableist and acknowledging her specific conditions and limitations. They encouraged others to be proud of Tammy for making positive changes in her life. "She's likely to get arthritis when she's older and right now she can't walk too far which is absolutely normal for someone with her conditions," as others wrote, "Just be proud of her for making her life change."

Last week, Tammy Slaton pleasantly surprised her surgeon on his birthday by showcasing her weight loss progress through an incredible feat. In a recent visit to Dr. Eric Smith's office, the star of 1000-lb. Sisters walked unassisted, leaving both Smith and his staff astonished. Smith captured the heartfelt moment on his Instagram, sharing a video of Tammy confidently walking and later embracing him. Notably, Tammy took pride in her ability to walk without relying on an oxygen tube. The emotional encounter led to tears of joy from a staff member, prompting Tammy to playfully inquire if she was crying. Smith expressed his delight in the visit, captioning the post, "Look who came to visit me on my birthday! @queentammy86."

Also Read: Tammy Slaton Impresses Everyone as She Walks Solo at Doctor's Office Without Oxygen Tank

Image Source: Instagram | @doctorericsmith_

In another Instagram post, Smith shared a photo alongside TLC star Chris Combs and Tammy Slaton. Expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes received from his patients, staff, friends, and family, Smith described feeling blessed and acknowledged their importance in making each year more thrilling.

Also Read: ‘1000-LB. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton is Allegedly Cheating on Husband With a Younger Man

In an exclusive interview with People, in May, Slaton shared significant milestones she has reached since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022. Her progress is remarkable considering the life-threatening incident she endured before the surgery, which resulted in being put on a ventilator and being placed in a medically induced coma after reportedly ceasing to breathe according to her family. “I wised up and got my surgery, I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine, I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it. I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am," she told the outlet.

More from Inquisitr

Tammy Slaton Seen on a Road Trip With Mystery Man Amid Romance With Much Younger TikToker

1000-LB. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows off 294 Pound Weight Loss as Fans Praise TLC Star