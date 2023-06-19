Tammy Slaton Impresses Everyone as She Walks Solo at Doctor's Office Without Oxygen Tank

Fans are in awe of 1000-lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton after a doctor posted pictures of her online. Slaton's photo with her doctor, Dr. Eric Smith, sparked a huge reaction from followers who were happy to see how far she's come in her fitness journey.

An image that was recently uploaded on Dr. Smith's Instagram page showed Slaton, 36, standing in between him and her brother Chris Combs. The well-known reality star appeared comfortable and confident while wearing a long, dark green dress with a white floral pattern. Hawk-eyed fans immediately spotted that Slaton exuded a lot of confidence as she braved the doctor's visit sans her oxygen tube. She wore black leggings underneath the outfit and fluffy socks on her feet.

Her 300-pound weight loss was evident in the smaller appearance of her body and face. The picture from Dr. Smith's Instagram page was uploaded by the moderator of the 1000-lb. Sisters thread on Reddit, reports The U.S. Sun. Fans on the forum thought the image was excellent. "Wow Tammy looks amazing. This is so good to see her losing weight and having a chance at life again," one fan remarked. Another said, "Tammy is doing great and I’m proud of her. I hope that she learns to respect people and develop a better attitude as she gains her independence and a better life."

Dr. Eric Smith posted a video of Tammy Slaton's weight loss progress on his Instagram Stories around the same time that he published the picture. The TLC personality was seen in the video walking by herself after undergoing her dramatic weight reduction journey and dropping over 300 pounds. Slaton entered the corridors of the doctor's office in a pair of leggings, a grey sweater, and a dress with a floral motif.

"Something's missing!" Slaton exclaimed at the start of the clip. Doctors around could be heard remarking, "Look at you!" and "That's awesome!" One docter observed that Slaton was no longer utilizing an oxygen tank, which the reality star claimed she hadn't required during the daytime in about two weeks.

In pictures she released at the end of May, Tammy Slaton flaunted her thin face and showcased pictures of herself without her oxygen tube. Although the reality star's nose tube could still be spotted in her more recent photographs, she appeared healthier than ever. The 36-year-old was commended by fans for sticking to her diet in the comments section.

The TV celebrity weighed almost 400 pounds at the conclusion of her 14-month rehab treatment, and she is now almost half the size she was before the start of the treatment. In order to get her life back on track, Tammy Slaton checked herself back into rehab in 2021.

According to a source who spoke to The U.S. Sun, "When Tammy was first in rehab, she needed to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds from around 700 pounds in order to be approved for her bariatric surgery." In the summer of 2022, Slaton got a life-altering operation after achieving her ideal weight during the fourth season. Another source informed The U.S. Sun that she has lost another 150 pounds since then.

