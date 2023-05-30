Check Out 1000-LB Sisters Star Tammy Slaton's Unfiltered Photos Without Oxygen Tube in Latest Post

Reality TV star Tammy Slaton, known for her appearance on the hit show 1000-lb. Sisters, recently surprised her fans by sharing a series of unfiltered photos on Instagram. In the post, Slaton showcased her remarkable weight loss journey and chose to pose without her oxygen tube.

Slaton's candidness has always been appreciated by her fans, as she continues to document her ongoing journey towards a healthier lifestyle. The TLC star, who underwent bariatric surgery last year, took to Instagram to share six stunning selfies, mentioning that she did not use any filters to alter the photos.

In the images, Slaton seemed confident, rocking a jean jacket, floral-printed top, and glasses. The absence of her oxygen tube, which she previously relied on, was a notable change. She captioned the Instagram post as "6 beautiful photos of myself without filters."

The post received an overwhelming response, with fans and friends flooding the comments section with words of support and admiration. Among those offering their praise was Dr. Eric Smith, the surgeon who performed Slaton's weight loss surgery. "So proud of you," he wrote. Popular podcast host, Sarah Fraser chimed in, "Beautiful! Congrats on your health journey, you look amazing and you're a star."

Slaton's followers resonated with the sentiments of her friends, expressing their admiration for her transformation and the hard work she has put into her journey, as per TooFab. One fan wrote, "You look great, congratulations, all your hard work shows. You are glowing from the inside out. Keep going beautiful." Another added, "Congratulations on your journey! You've accomplished so much! Proud of you!"

This recent display of unfiltered photos follows the news of Slaton coming under fire for using excessive filters, drawing criticism from her fans. One fan stated, "Filters make you look like a cartoon character." On the other hand, many expressed that Slaton didn't need to edit her photos, affirming that she was beautiful just the way she was. Several fans even noted that filters were misleading and wished to see Slaton's authentic appearance. One fan straightforwardly said, "Stop using this filter you don't need it."

Viewers of 1000-lb. Sisters have been witness to Slaton's struggles with food and alcohol addiction. In a February episode, it was revealed that Slaton had reached her weight loss goal of 550 pounds, earning her the approval for life-altering bariatric surgery. The procedure took place last summer in Lexington, Kentucky, as reported by The U.S. Sun in November 2022.

Slaton then revealed the weight loss results to her fans back in March. In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram, Slaton showcased the dramatic changes in her appearance since undergoing bariatric surgery. The reality star, who at one point weighed over 700 pounds, has now shed over 300 pounds and has since been hitting multiple milestones in her weight-loss journey. Most recently, Slaton was also spotted shopping without her wheelchair, surprising many of her fans who left encouraging comments like, "I love how happy she looks, up and walking!" and "Wait Tammy looks so pretty!"