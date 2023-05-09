'1000-LB. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Fans Celebrate Her 'Kentucky Derby' Look in Her New Selfies

Tammy Slaton is looking a lot slimmer in her new selfies on her Instagram, which the reality star posted recently without any caption or explanation, reports The U.S. Sun. Slaton has been sharing her weight loss transformation after she qualified for weight loss surgery on the last season of 1000-lb. Sisters, much to the delight of her fans. They are now equally impressed with her new selfies and have taken to the comments section to leave praise. "Ok little miss Kentucky Derby. I see you, Miss Thang," one fan wrote, while another one added: "Beautiful! Great progress Tammy. So proud of you."

"I am so happy to see your remarkable progress," a happy fan commented. "You have overcome so many obstacles and pushed them right out the damn way! Keep pushing girl you have many inspired." Another follower wrote, "You look so good Tammy! Keep up the good work. I knew you could do it. You go girl!!!!"

In the pictures, the reality star is wearing a black and white gingham print shirt with a very low neckline that allows a peek at her tattoo, with a black lace cardigan. She is also seen sporting a large white sunhat à la Kentucky Derby style that covers most of her bright red hair. In the last two selfies, Slaton has used a "makeup filter" to highlight her lips with red lipstick. Some fans have even commented about the filter saying, "Tammy you look great but can we drop the filters and get back to real life" and "slay but when can you remove your trach." Some others encouraged her, saying, "Tammy, you look like you should be at the Kentucky Derby, girl!" Yet another fan commented, "You look fantastic. I’m sure you feel better. Keep up the great work on yourself."

According to People, Tammy Slaton needed to drop from 717 pounds to 550 pounds in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, with a commendable adherence to a food regime, she made it down to 534 lbs. Fans had gotten an inside look at her incredible transformation while she was at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. "When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the February 7 episode of 1000-lb. Sisters. "I'm like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop." Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In another episode, Slaton was greeted and celebrated by her whole family as she left the Ohio rehab facility to undergo bariatric surgery with surgeon Dr. Eric Smith. She was moved by her family's support and admitted that she needed to know that they loved her ahead of the surgery. "I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now," she explained.