'1000-LB. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Back to Vaping and Eating Junk After Split from Husband

1000-lb. Sisters star, Tammy Slaton has sparked concerns from her well-wishers over her return to the dangerous pre-rehab lifestyle of fast-food runs and smoking. As per The U.S. Sun, fans believe her split from her husband, Caleb Willingham is causing her to slip back into her old habits. "Tammy is back to her old ways. She isn't paying attention to her diet, she is vaping, eating McDonald's regularly, and is generally not taking care of herself," a source revealed. "There doesn't seem to be a lot of support from family, because they don't appear to be particularly strict with themselves, let alone each other."

Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman hit Walmart with Gage and Glenn pic.twitter.com/dKUi1HfrzS — David Wright (@dlwright0622) April 19, 2023

Recently, Tammy Slaton was spotted vaping while riding an electric scooter in a Walmart parking lot in Kentucky. The TLC star also had a Mcdonald's bag, shopping for Twinkies and chips with her sister Amy Slaton. The 1000-lb. Sisters stars were seen entering a Walmart close to their Kentucky hometown over the Easter holiday weekend. Tammy was riding her electric scooter and was hooked to an oxygen tank. An insider shared that Tammy and Amy were shopping at Walmart for nearly two hours. According to an eyewitness, the sisters emerged with carts loaded to the brim with Twinkies, chips, toys, and junk food. Tammy was then spotted taking a drag from an electric vape as she went towards her car with bags full of junk snacks.

According to OK Magazine, licensed bariatric psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman Ph.D. expressed concern for the 36-year-old's health. "Obesity is a disease and Tammy needs to manage this for the rest of her life," Dr. Goldman explained.

Tammy recently lost 300 pounds after spending 14 months in rehab and undergoing gastric bypass surgery. "The bariatric surgery she had is a treatment for obesity, but it’s not a cure. Tammy shouldn't wait to get other treatment and needs support as soon as possible," the medical practitioner continued. "Given the latest images, I’d recommend that Tammy return to her surgical center and follow up with her surgical team." Goldman suggested that Tammy join a support group or "meet with her dietitian who can assist her in coming up with a food plan that works better for her."

Dr. Goldman also said that if Tammy continues to eat high-fat and high-sugar foods, there's a possibility that she could be suffering from "Dumping Syndrome." Tammy had quit smoking during her nearly 14-month stay at an Ohio weight loss rehab clinic. At the time of her release, a source shared she had "abstained from drinking alcohol, smoking and vaping for nine months."

Ironically Tammy split from her five-month husband over weight gain issues. According to Parade, the TLC star has separated from her husband after a huge fight over Willingham's recent weight gain. The pair tied the knot in November 2022 while being patients together at the Ohio-based rehab facility. An insider added, "They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab. He has gained 30 pounds and hasn't been working his program."