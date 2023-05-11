'1000-LB. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Spotted Shopping Without Her Wheelchair

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb. Sisters was recently spotted on a shopping spree without her wheelchair for the first time since her weight-loss surgery and fans are thrilled about her progress, reports Yahoo.

The reality star was spotted by fans who shared a post on TikTok of her shopping for some new drip without her wheelchair. This comes after the news of the TLC star being able to stand without her walker, and she is now flaunting her progress in this new video that's making fans exhilarated with glee. In the video, Slaton sports a brown ribbed top with black pants, but what completed her complete look was the wholesome smile she wore throughout while buying new clothes.

Major Milestones: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Goes on Rare Outing Sans Wheelchair After 300 Pound Weight Loss In a second TikTok, Tammy Slaton was standing without assistance as she placed her items on the counter to purchase. pic.twitter.com/zwjzAVVSEs — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) May 5, 2023

Slaton was reportedly shopping at Dace & Company Boutique, which is her niece's boutique. The snippet features the reality star billing her recently purchased clothes at the counter. Fans flooded the comment section with positive affirmations and happiness for Slaton.

"Tammy you are getting so tiny!! You look amazing!" a fan commented. "It's so good to see you up and walking!! You are doing so good girl!!! You are so loved and such an inspiration," added other fans as they expressed their pride and joy in the video that has garnered 3.6 million views

In another video, a famous quote from The Kardashians plays in the background: "Look at this, [gasp] perfect!" The video continues to capture the hearts of many more as Slaton, who sports a beige hat with a blue ribbon tied around it, proudly stands without any support.

"Wait Tammy looks so pretty!" said a fan, complimenting a very happy and content Slaton. "I love how happy she looks, up and walking!" another fan added. Posted on the boutique's official TikTok account, the video has garnered approximately 28.6K views and will probably continue to climb higher.

The 35-year-old reality star was recently battling several issues in lieu of her obesity which led to a plethora of problems. Slaton recently made headlines when she was suggested an 11-hour surgery to get rid of all her excess weight, especially after fans noticed excess skin hanging under her chin. The surgery was bound to cost a whopping $85 according to reports from The U.S. Sun.

Prior to this, Slaton was in a rehab center dealing with her food addiction and lived at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center for a total duration of 14 months. After she was discharged from the center, she moved back in with her sister, Amy Slaton at their Kentucky residence.

The Rehabilitation Center is also where she met the love of her life Caleb Willingham. While the two had great chemistry and tied the knot in 2022, the pair have reportedly gone their separate ways, just five months later, and will soon file for divorce.