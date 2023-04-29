It's Back to Square One for '1000-LB Sisters' Tammy Slaton, Needs Another Surgery Worth $85K

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton needs to undergo another 11-hour long surgery worth a staggering $85,000 to get rid of the excess skin on her neck, and other areas of her body according to the doctor's reports, says The US Sun.

The reality TV star has reportedly to undergo surgery not just for the sagging skin on her neck post weight loss but other areas such as her arms, lower abdomen, and the skin above her knees. Doctors even explained to Slaton the dangers of possessing excess skin and recommended an appropriate treatment.

In an exclusive interview, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich explains that Slaton's "loose skin" is a result of excessive weight loss, and the skin's inability to shrink fast enough. Dr. Westreich used an analogy of clothes in a dryer and explained what happens in the aftermath of the weight loss surgery. "If you put your clothes in the dryer and shrink them, they’ll only shrink so much and can be still too big."

He further added the several procedures the star has to undergo to lose the excess skin. Slaton will have to undergo a total of 5 different surgeries - a four- to five-hour-long neck lift surgery that will cost $35,000, a two-hour long leg lift that will cost $15,000, an abdominoplasty costing $20,000, and a Brachioplasty. The total cost climbs to a whopping $85,000. This may all be laid to waste if she gained weight post-surgery as her skin would expand again, landing her back to square one, said the doctor.

Since the start of the show in 2020, viewers have been following Slaton's battle with food addictions along with her struggle for sobriety. After spending 14 months at a rehabilitation center in Ohio in abstinence from her vices, and setting on a journey to lose weight, The US Sun exclusively revealed that, with a lot of determination, motivation, and encouragement from both her sister, Amy Slaton, and her fans, she reached the goal weight to undergo her first weight-loss surgery. After her bypass surgery, she lost another 150 pounds.

After rehab, Tammy Slaton was back at her Kentucky home all ready for a new and healthy lifestyle with her now ex-husband Caleb Willingham. The lovebirds encountered each other at the same rehabilitation center, got engaged in October 2022, and said "I do" the following month. Towards the end of her time at the rehab, Slaton no longer needed to be accommodated with extra room at the back of a car, and she could fit in the front seat of a normal car, stand for a longer period, and give hugs to her family and friends.

However, before this, the reality star had to be approximately 550 pounds to undergo bariatric surgery. This surgery, performed in cases of extreme weight gain, targets the digestive tract. Post-surgery and rehab Slaton was back on Instagram being her authentic and beautiful self, posting selfies, and she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying a new lifestyle change.