1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Pens Tribute After Husband Caleb Willingham's Sudden Death: 'He Was My Best Friend'

1000-Lb. Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is heartbroken and devastated over the sudden loss of her "best friend" and estranged husband, Caleb Willingham. "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly," she exclusively told People. "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” The TLC star posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on Instagram with a carousel of adorable pictures clicked during Christmas, she captioned it with a special message, "Rest in peace, sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

The couple first met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Caleb then proposed to Tammy in October, and in November, they tied the knot. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!" the reality star had happily revealed the news back then

The US Sun, Willingham's sudden passing away at 40, was first announced by his younger brother on Facebook, who said, in part, "I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home. R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again." The cause of death remains unknown but it has been reported that Willingham was suffering from various weight-related medical conditions. Caleb was from Evansville, Indiana, and had received instant fame after marrying 1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton just weeks after meeting her.

Slaton once said she had "never felt this way about anybody." Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton’s wedding was exclusively celebrated on 1000 LB Sisters' season 4. The couple had decided to get married at the rehab center in an intimate ceremony that consisted of just 30 friends and family members. The simple ceremony was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend, Billy. "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton had shared in a clip from the series. "It was magical. When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb added.

TLC Network has also issued a special condolence message, "We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing. Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family, and friends at this difficult time.”

