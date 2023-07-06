Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Consider A Postnuptial Agreement After A Turbulent Year Together

Jennifer Lopez, known for her hit song Love Don't Cost a Thing, is reportedly considering a postnuptial agreement, indicating a potential shift in her perspective on love and finances. The postnup agreement, which mimics a prenuptial agreement but is arranged after the wedding, comes just one year into her marriage with Ben Affleck. Speculation about the state of their relationship arose when a body language expert noticed "tension" between the couple at Michael Rubin's extravagant Fourth of July party per Mirror.

Signs of trouble in paradise were also observed during the 2023 Grammys, where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared tense while sitting next to each other. The internet buzzed with theories about their unhappiness. News of a postnup agreement emerges just a week after reports that the couple plans to renew their vows this summer. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas last year on July 16, after rekindling their romance in 2021. This reunion followed their initial engagement in 2002, which was subsequently called off in 2004.

According to a source, "Jen's got more to lose than Ben, and while she trusts in her gut that he wouldn't try to take her to the cleaners, there's a 'better safe than sorry' vibe, especially with so much on the line." Mirror also reported that the source said, "It's not uncommon for couples in Hollywood to arrange these types of formal documents a year or two into their marriage, so they're being sensible, but it still isn't an ideal scenario off the back of so much tension and trouble."

The couple's romance in the early 2000s was marked by a whirlwind engagement, multiple wedding postponements, and a breakup. However, love found a way, and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2021, followed by a re-engagement the following year. That took the internet by storm and cheers from fans who loved the pair coming back together.

Both Jennifer and Ben were previously married before rekindling their romance. Ben started dating actress Jennifer Garner in 2004, and they married in 2005. They have three children together—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. After 13 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez was married to Latin singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they share twins Max and Emme. The blended family appears to have a positive dynamic and is frequently seen together.

The insider reveals that both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are realists who have experienced divorce and want to avoid a contentious financial battle if their relationship doesn't withstand this rough patch. Recently, Bennifer was reportedly spotted arguing at the premiere of Jennifer's movie, The Mother. Only time will reveal the fate of this couple and their journey forward.

