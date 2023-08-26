Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning Patio & Succulent Collection Amid $9 Million Mansion

Kendall Jenner’s $9 million Beverly Hills home is one of the most breathtaking homes that the Kardashians own. The mansion lacks nothing in all aspects of luxury and entertainment. But one thing the model is fond of is her sunbathed patio, followed by the lush and hydrated succulents that she owns. The reality star took to her Instagram stories earlier this week and shared a glimpse into her home, The Sun said.

Jenner posted a picture-perfect story of the rustic yet antique tea table atop a tan marble patio. The black table top included a possible journal, black in color with a matching pencil on top of it. It seems like the supermodel enjoys a mug of some tangy yet zing-filled lemonade, which is perfect to beat the heat. Alongside the transparent mug, there was also a vibrant, juicy lemon, which appeared to have been freshly squeezed.

The highlight was the abundant collection of succulents that were majestically sitting right in the middle. Hues of purple and green were booming in a tropical burst of color as they soaked up the sun. A view of a fresh and earthy bed of grass lay bare beneath the patio’s boundaries. The view is certainly an ethereal one.

But it didn’t stop there; she added another story in addition to this. One that featured her loyal and beautiful Doberman Pinscher lost in nature's presence. Her dog and she seem to be on a walk together. He was being held by a strong yet thin leash with a chain collar at the end of it. Its dark and tan body fixes his gaze above what Jenner mentions is a squirrel. The golden yellow ground with a majestic tree and spindles of leaves hanging above him looked like a truly beautiful scene to be immersed in. She captioned the story "Squirrel Obsessed."

The supermodel recently did a photo shoot for the luxe clothing brand Calvin Klein. She posted a series of pictures flaunting her modeling skills. Jenner had her wavy and thick hair free on one side. She wore a lovely ribbed top with full sleeves and an open back and matching high-waisted trousers with stripes on them. In addition, she sported a statement bracelet, which may be gold in color. Jenner struck a dazzling pose with her mouth slightly agape and a pout. Her intense stare is simply piercing as she flaunts her pose.

In this series, she also posted a video of her strutting on her catwalk as she showed off the different outfits in a monochromatic manner with heels on. The lights were dancing about at various angles with the wind in her hair. This reality star can certainly pull off any outfit and prove her skills in the said profession.

