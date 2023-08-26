Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stood in a Long Queue for Impromptu Las Vegas Wedding

With a fateful reunion, an impromptu wedding ceremony, and loads of love surrounding the couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a magical love story. A never-seen-before romance that fell apart at first but picked up again after almost two decades, the newlyweds are "truly" a match made in heaven. Lopez, herself, explained how pieces fell into place.

Crazy in love people do crazy things for love. And so did the Air star and the singer. In early 2023, on the January 19 episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, the Marry Me star opened up about her "impromptu" wedding ceremony in Vegas. It was apparently, full of exciting adventures. The host, Jimmy Kimmel, joked about the many rings on Lopez's fingers, and she laughed, "I am married."

"So, it was the sixth-month anniversary of your first wedding ceremony in Las Vegas," said Jimmy. Lopez began explaining how the two actually ditched the "traditional" way and randomly flew to Vegas to say 'I Do.' The 54-year-old said, "We were planning to get married in August, in Savannah, and families going to be there, and it was so stressful."

Jimmy said, "You guys got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which I am familiar with." Lopez recalled how there was a pink Cadillac there, and she also wrote a song dedicated to that day called Midnight Trip to Vegas. The talk show host asked if it was all set up for them or if more people were in line to get married.

The Mother actress narrated, "It was very funny because you have to go get the license, so were like standing there at the County Clerk's office." She also talked about other couples in the queue, "We have been standing there, and there's this couple in front of us with a baby and like a gay behind us, and we were just like in line with them."

The crazy thing was that Hollywood's "it" couple stood there from 10 pm till midnight because they reached the chapel last minute to get married. But the good thing was it all went smoothly. Lopez continued, "Everybody was chill, and no one was freaking out or anything, but they were talking to us and were like, 'Hey! What are you doing here?' And we were like, "We are getting married."

She also refreshed everyone's memory about how the now-together couple was supposed to get married 20 years back, to which Jimmy quipped, "I'd heard that. I read that." And the audience, along with Lopez had a laugh. She continued, "It all kind of fell apart back then, and this time we (especially I) had PTSD, and like is this happening, really happening!!"

Lopez added that the wedding planning was getting stressful, so one day, Affleck said, "F**k it, let's go to Vegas and get married." She further shared that she had her rehearsals, so the Gone Girl actor reassured her that she continued with it and he'd set up everything. Three of their kids were in camp, and two became witnesses to the couple taking vows.

The much-in-love couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and Lopez lovingly captioned, "Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life, Jennifer." (with a white heart emoji).

