Britney Spears suffered tremendously under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears for a total of 13 years. The pop star who would often greet fans with high energy and enthusiasm often had so much going on mentally behind closed doors of her family. Being a pop star, unfortunately, didn't guarantee her freedom to be her authentic self as a very close source to her once unveiled.

An article by Mirror in 2021, took note of Britney's former bodyguard-ex-cop, Fernando Flores who enlightened fans of hers about the injustice of her living situation. He also highlights the several restrictions she had while under the strict conservatorship of her father. Flores painted a very melancholic picture of the Toxic singer and compared her to being "an inmate in a golden prison," as per Flores, even her phone calls were strictly tracked.

Britney Spears' Former Bodyguard Speaks About Conservatorship Battle, Claims She Lives Like an Inmate in Golden Prison https://t.co/THRZjURCJd pic.twitter.com/sVMWvRAxUB — HNGN (@HNGNcom) August 9, 2021

Flores further elaborates on his comparison and reveals that she was supposed to be accompanied by her bodyguards no matter where she went; alone time in the outside world was restricted. Other scrutinies included requiring permission to use her own hard-earned cash.

A nice little flashback to Britney Spears smoking a #cigarette pic.twitter.com/ohdlZVkQT5 — Smoking Sexy (@smokingsexy) June 16, 2014

However, the singer had her cigarette supply carefully watched over to have control over how much she smoked in a day. This was owed to the fact that she was a chain smoker at the time. While her former bodyguard deeply empathizes with the If You Seek Amy singer about her condition, he made a rather controversial statement while taking into account her mental and emotional health.

Britney Spears is set to sit down for an interview with Oprah to tell her whole truth about what she went through during her conservatorship years, according to The Sun. pic.twitter.com/QlVGhQhqN8 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 13, 2023

"I feel very protective of Britney because I remember how vulnerable she was when I was looking after her. Her state of mind meant she was always at risk of being taken advantage of, and I fear that's happening again," said Flores with remembrance. He then shed light on Britney's well-being while being under the conservatorship rule and how 'being free' from it might affect her. "She was a complete mess before the conservatorship was introduced and, for all its faults, it did get her life back under control," claimed Flores.

He then took a dig at the #FreeBritney movement and explained the dangers of her freedom. "I totally get the #FreeBritney movement but what is the alternative, really? If the conservatorship is removed, we risk going back to 2008 again," he stated.

The former bodyguard expressed his genuine concern for the Grammy-winning singer amid this controversial statement. He believes that Spears has grown into an independent woman who can take care of herself. But at the same time, he doesn't "believe that she can be left to fend for herself," In conclusion, Flores mentions with her best intentions at heart, "She still has serious issues that aren't just going to disappear."

