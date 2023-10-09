Bianca Censori, an architectural designer, made headlines by marrying West in a non-legally binding ceremony in January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. But her fashion choices have also been turning heads, and it seems like Kanye West is the mastermind behind her daring wardrobe. According to insiders who spoke to Page Six, West has a dedicated atelier in Italy where a team churns out any outfit the couple wants—especially the provocative ones. Designers who have collaborated with West reveal that there is no structured process per se; instead, they create these ensembles 'on the spot.'

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the designer hired by West for the Yeezy Gap collaboration, emphasized the spontaneity of the process: "Anything he wants to make, they can make it." As it turns out, the designs are crafted swiftly by an in-house team, which buys tights and customizes them directly on Censori. Notably, they often use Wolford tights, and the deconstructed hosiery looks are executed under the direction of Laura Beham from the Zurich-based design collective Proto-types. Beham, who used upcycled outfits from Yeezy in their Spring 2024 collection, has been linked to Censori's recent looks. Previously, when asked about this, Beham responded with a heart emoji.

Censori's fashion journey with West has taken them to various global cities, and she has been showcasing a series of skin-tight, sheer bodysuits and barely-there bra tops made from 'tights' material. While some have raised eyebrows, there have been high-design moments, including when the architect made appearances at London Fashion Week wearing Marni bodysuits and vintage Maison Margiela pieces.

However, Censori's recent public appearances—particularly one where she was seen in sheer nude tights and holding a purple pillow in front of her breasts—led to speculation about West's influence on her wardrobe. Comedian Kathy Griffin even questioned if West was controlling his wife, as per Newsweek. Ogunlesi, who has designed for Kardashian and North West in the past, appeared to refute such claims, asserting that Censori and West collaborate closely. "Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye’s brain," she stated. Ogunlesi added that the couple aims to show people that creating unique looks is attainable using simple, everyday items like tights.

The controversy surrounding West's past anti-Semitic comments has also led to speculation about his future collaborations with major fashion houses. In 2022, brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap dropped him due to his inflammatory remarks, too, as per Vulture. Despite this, loyal Yeezy employees are reportedly standing by the rapper. Ogunlesi believed West's vision is one that champions individuality and creativity. "He supports a lot of us who work at Yeezy – he’s just kind of building his own fashion nation based on freedom rather than having a boardroom of white people in suits telling you how to create or define your brand," she explained. West has never shied away from making headlines with his fashion statement on the streets as he continues it with partner Censori.

