Despite the 'phenomenon' that Rihanna is, she, too, is no stranger to the challenges that motherhood brings with it. The megastar can one hundred percent relate to other moms dealing with insomnia, self-sabotaging thoughts during postpartum, and being 'born again' after giving birth. In an interview with Vogue, she recalled her initial days of becoming a mom.

RiRi is now a mother of two boys, but back on February 15, 2023, the Umbrella singer recalled how 'insane' the first few days of motherhood were for her in conversation with British Vogue. The 35-year-old singer gushed over her first baby with her partner A$AP Rocky when the interviewer Giles Hattersley asked about her feelings on becoming a mother. She responded, "Oh, my God, it's legendary." The Grammy Award winner also discussed the dichotomy of giving birth and the changes it brings with it: "It's everything. You really don't remember life before; that's the craziest thing ever." She also highlighted the changes in the mindset post-delivery.

The We Found Love singer also spoke about her postpartum experience as well as being a first-time mother who was dealing with big emotions, exhaustion, and, obviously, sleep deprivation. She compared her postpartum life with 'tripping on acid.' Rihanna recalled, "Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three."

The Diamonds singer continued, "It's nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to." She added, "We came home cold turkey and had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you are a zombie for the most part."

"You're like, 'They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we're just … going home?'" added Rihanna. However, she credited her rapper partner Rocky for being her rock throughout and a perfect man to raise a baby with. "We are best friends with a baby," revealed the singer. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship."

Despite sleepless nights, Rihanna embraced motherhood with love and acceptance. The Fenty Beauty creator revealed she is 'open' to conceiving more kids, joking about her previous statement of having three or four kids. "Oh, s–t, You really gotta be careful with your mouth," she quipped. But she clarified, "Listen, I am down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids, but whatever God wants for me, I am here. Girl, boy, whatever."

Apart from this, although Rihanna is also a fashion icon, she also discussed the struggles she faced with finding the right clothes after her body had gone through so many changes. She spoke about "redefining maternity" fashion. "Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. She recalled that even weeks later, she couldn't get a 'proper fit' because everything was either "too small or too big."

