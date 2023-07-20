Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Struggles After Kanye West Divorce Drama: "Anything To Get That Person Back"

Kim Kardashian is embracing new circumstances as her marriage officially ends on camera. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star looked back with Kanye West while sorting through a storage warehouse filled with clothes and souvenirs she had collected throughout the years. During a confessional interview, a producer mentioned that Kim's divorce from the 46-year-old rapper officially concluded the day she went through his belongings. She disclosed that Kanye had previously asked her to "burn his stuff." Still, she has decided to keep them as cherished memories for their children to enjoy in the future. Despite acknowledging the abundance of wonderful memories associated with the storage unit, Kim admitted that she's currently in a phase of letting go of the past to make way for new experiences.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kim said, "I believe I'm coming to the realization that I don't really need these things. They no longer reflect who I am today." Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in March 2022, marking the end of their six-year marriage. Their relationship began in 2011 and led to the birth of their first daughter, North, in June 2013. The couple got married in 2014 and later welcomed three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired earlier this month, Kim opened up emotionally about the rapper Kanye's contentious claims and antisemitic rants that had been circulating online.

She confessed, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do." Kim further expressed that it was very confusing for her to see Kanye as he is now, as she remembers marrying a very different version of him that she fondly remembers. She concluded, saying, "I'll do anything to get that person back." In the episode, the SKIMS founder was shown going through musical equipment that appeared to belong to Kanye, aged 46, in a storage warehouse. Kim confessed as she sifted through the items, "This is me holding onto the Kanye I know. But when you know it can never get back there — that's what sucks and that's what's hard." Kim expressed feeling "bad for him" because she doubts whether Kanye feels remorse for his changed behavior. Kim also disclosed during the episode that she had not spoken to Kanye about his antisemitic online rants because she feared that he might react negatively and become confrontational.

Despite the complexities of their relationship, Kim shared that she views herself as Kanye's "biggest cheerleader" when in the presence of their children. In an interview with Vogue in February 2022, she emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive image of their co-parent in front of their kids. Even if personal feelings of hurt or anger exist, Kim believes it's crucial to portray a supportive attitude and convey to the children that their dad is the best, fostering a healthy co-parenting environment.

