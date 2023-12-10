Renowned American socialite and model Paris Hilton has recently shed light on her choice to embrace surrogacy for the birth of her two children, a revelation made during the season two premiere of Paris In Love on Peacock, released on November 30, 2023. In an extensive interview with Romper, Hilton candidly shared the lasting impact of her experiences at the Provo Canyon School, expressing that she still grapples with "so much PTSD" from that period per Page Six.

The trauma is so profound that routine medical procedures induce panic attacks for Hilton, making her recognize that carrying a child herself would not be a healthy choice given her high anxiety levels. Opening up about the challenging decision, Hilton, who shares two children with venture capitalist husband Carter Reum—son Phoenix and daughter London—explained, "Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make. I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in my tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him."

Paris Hilton unveiled the arrival of her second child, daughter London, on Thanksgiving, a mere 10 months after the announcement of their firstborn. Both children entered the world through surrogacy, a choice influenced by Hilton's highly public lifestyle. While the school Paris previously attended has distanced itself from any endorsement of alleged abuse, stating they "do not condone or promote any form of abuse," it has changed ownership.

The current owners, in a statement to Romper, chose not to provide comments on the historical "operations of student experience."

Paris Hilton's candid discussion of her trauma and her decision to pursue surrogacy not only deepens the personal dimension of her public image but also initiates dialogues about the enduring effects of institutional experiences on individuals. Furthermore, in a surprising revelation, Hilton admitted to fabricating her claim of voting for ex-President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. The socialite, known for her glamorous lifestyle and family connections, confessed that the pressure from an 'old family friend' led her to lie about casting her vote for the former President, reported Radar Online.

In her memoir, aptly titled Paris: The Memoir, Hilton delved into her highly publicized life, shedding light on the complexities she faced growing up as a hotel heiress. The book candidly addresses past traumas, abuse, regrets, and even her voting history. According to Hilton, a past interview and her association with Trump's modeling agency played a pivotal role in her making the false claim. Hilton also described the truth as 'even worse' than her initial claim. In her memoir, Hilton also took responsibility for her choices, expressing a sense of maturity and personal growth.

