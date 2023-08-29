Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Untold Stories’ of Her Life in New ‘Tell-All’ Series: "Let’s Start at the Beginning"

Miley Cyrus is riding high on the success of her latest single Used to Be Young, which dropped on Friday. Cyrus reflected that the emotional ballad is a recollection of her past and also a celebration of who she has become. The heart-touching single has broken all records and become the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify since its debut.

As per People, inspired by the phenomenal success, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker is all set to kick off a new TikTok series that will “look back" on her life and "share untold stories" from her past. Announcing it on Instagram with a message clip she wrote, "Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born. But before Hannah there was Miley."

Also Read: Here Are 10 Hollywood Couples Whose On-Screen Romance Turned Into Off-Screen Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

She continued, "My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series Used To Be Young is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life & sharing untold stories from 1992 until now. Let’s start at the beginning…. Forever, Miley."

She concluded by urging her fans to follow her TikTok page for more access, "Follow along on my TikTok page over the next few days!" While announcing the sentimental track on the micro-blogging platform, X, Cyrus tweeted, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley."

USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW.



This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am… pic.twitter.com/pUVRNlB1RD — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 25, 2023

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Defends Her Father’s ‘Wildly Different’ Attitude Towards Her Fame

As per USA Today, the Flowers songstress explained via a tweet on X about the significance of her latest release, with a clip from her "Endless Summer Vacations Continued (Backyard Sessions)," she revealed that the song is "optimistic and there’s a sadness. It’s allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time. More importantly, this song is about looking toward the future and where I’m going."

ESV CONTINUED (BYS) - TONIGHT @ 10 PM ET

USED TO BE YOUNG - TONIGHT @ 12 AM ET pic.twitter.com/AKOzIpKqRJ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 24, 2023

Also Read: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Responds to Criticism Over Bethenny Frankel Interview

The Instagram announcement accompanied a short clip where Cyrus was seen revisiting the time she first met her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth on the sets of The Last Song. “I’m just your average teen with 250 individual hair extensions,” Cyrus chuckled as she held up a photo from the movie's most memorable scenes.

In one of the first video clips for the new "tell-all" series, The Angels Like You singer revealed the kind of relationship dynamics she shares with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus on her TikTok. "My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up on a soundstage, like in a house with a family who was super close and all lived under the same roof, and I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That’s something that my dad didn’t have."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

She got emotional while saying, "Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star,” she said before wiping away tears. “It makes me emotional, so I think that’s the difference."

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Went for a SoulCycle Class, Which Left Her Feeling 'Exhausted'

Sam Asghari Enjoys ‘Singlehood’ by Moving Into $10K Apartment, Spears Pays for His Lavish Lifestyle