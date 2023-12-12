Here are the 10 Most Ridiculous, Outrageous, and Confusing Celebrity Tattoos

10 Celebs Who've Gotten Some Pretty Confusing Tattoos In the Past

Tattoos are amalgams of deep and mysterious symbols that are perhaps tales that echo the thoughts of the human soul. Or it could simply be a cool doodle or sketch that’s etched from time to time! Although they’re all pretty cool and may hold personal meanings to some, deciding on one particular design can be quite a mammoth task, especially if it’s permanent. As painful as the process can sometimes prove to be, it’s worth it. Given that it’s kind of a scar that stays with you forever, people wouldn’t usually want to get a tattoo that you’d regret later in life. Sometimes, that could include the name of a former flame or a symbol or picture of something that used to hold meaning and value. When it comes to celebrities, dozens have tattoos across different parts of their body, each with a unique meaning. Although a majority don’t exactly regret their choice, take a look at 10 celebs who’ve gotten the most ridiculous and perhaps downright confusing tattoos in the past that they might just regret, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

1. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel with endorsements from luxe brands such as Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, and Jimmy Choo, to name a few. Not only does she follow trends, but sometimes contributes to setting them. The Kardashians reality star often loves to indulge in fun experiences and is known to have quite an adventurous personality. But maybe this choice may have been a little too adventurous for her! In an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner talked about her experience getting her very first tattoo while she was drunk. The model reportedly has “Meow” tattooed on her lower lip. When asked for the reason, she replied, “There’s no real meaning behind it; I just wanted to be able to say that I have a tattoo on my face!”

2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is primarily known by The Kardashians as a beauty mogul, and like her sister Kendall, she too loves trying new things and indulging in exciting experiences! The beauty mogul is also known as quite the influencer and often loves building other people up. When she wanted to get a tattoo in 2015, as per Teen Vogue reports, the reality star contacted famous tattoo artist Bang Bang’s studio and decided to get inked. Not only did she give him a ‘King Kylie’ tattoo, but she also decided to get the phonetic spelling of “sanity” etched on her thigh. Although it’s a petite one, a hue of red surrounds the wording.

3. Zayn Malik

Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik needs no introduction when it comes to getting inked, as he’s no stranger to the mercy of a tattoo artist. As Pop Sugar reports, the singer has an array of 60 tattoos boasting unique designs, colors, and meanings! When in public, he flaunts a colorful sleeve of designs that originate at his neck and continue to his fingers. However, the most famous one beloved by fans was a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend and baby momma Gigi Hadid’s eyes. The image is located on his chest between his pecs and still exists to this day.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna is no stranger to getting inked and rocks about 23 stunningly designed tattoos across her body, as reported by Bustle. Her most famous one includes the Egyptian goddess 'Isis,' which is imprinted on her ribcage. Furthermore, the floral-like dextrous tattoo on her arm is greatly admired by fans. But the one tattoo beloved by fans was her alleged ‘Tiger Shark’ tattoo close to her ankle. This was a symbol of her time with her ex-beau, Drake, when they went on an aquarium date. As per sources, the Hotline Bling singer gave her an adorable shark plushie. Sadly, after they broke up, Rihanna decided to cover up any memories associated with her ex, including the stunning shark tattoo.

5. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is one of the most charming men in the entertainment industry. But his tattooing skills aren’t as amazing. This is why you go to a professional to get inked, because it doesn’t always turn out the way you’d ideally want it to. As reported by Pop Sugar, Gosling’s tattoo on his arm is supposed to look like a monster’s hand dropping a ‘bloody heart’. Instead, it looks rather peculiar. He claimed, “I did it myself with a tattoo kit, so it looks like a cactus.” Well, guess it’s up to one's imagination and perspective!

6. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is one of the most decorated singers in the music industry with millions of albums sold across the world. Songs such as Shape Of You, Castle On The Way, and I See Fire have dominated the musical charts and minds of people for years! However, he’s also known for his plethora of tattoos. LADbible reports that Sheeran boasts 62 tattoos across his body!! Each has hidden meanings and different ink types. Nevertheless, his ‘Galway Grill’ tattoo remains rent-free in the hearts and minds of fans. During an appearance at The Late Late Show, Saoirse Ronan revealed she delibrately [and hilariously] misspelled the tattoo as reported by The Irish Mirror.

7. Blac Chyna

Rapper Blac Chyna is one of the most versatile female rappers of the decade! Just like her music, her fashion and ink scream bold and vibrant. The Cash Only rapper does tend to show some skin in her ensembles which alternatively reveal the beautiful tattoos she’s got. Her most famous tattoo among the many includes her ‘DGAF’ euphemistic tattoo which appears to have a deeper meaning as per sources. Although she never actually clarified the original meaning, its real definition is up to perspective.

8. Justin Bieber

Like the many decorated artists on this list, Justin Bieber doesn’t need an introduction for himself, especially if it concerns his tattoos. The Baby singer boasts over 60 tattoos surrounding his neck, torso, and both his arms as reported by Page Six. The majority of his inked body represents an incident in the past or echoes something rather personal to him. Among the array of sketches and doodles, his adorable Owl tattoo from 2012 with a cartoonish aesthetic was beloved by fans. As per sources, the majestic animal represents wisdom, and while Bieber is indeed wise, he didn’t clarify the significance of it on his arm.

9. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is renowned for his role as the dashing ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ from the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise. Like his character, Depp is just as inked with some pretty impressive tattoos which as reported by Marca are 37 in number to date. The esteemed actor is also known for the relationship he had with ex-wife Amber Heard whom he divorced in 2016 as per sources from People. Before he left her, the actor had the word ‘Slim’ written across his knuckles. But after the messy divorce and their defamation case, he changed the tattoo to ‘Scum’ instead. He didn’t comment on the change.

10. Miley Cyrus

Last on the list is none other than one of the most beloved singers in the music industry: Miley Cyrus! The Wrecking Ball singer has often expressed her passion for tattoos and tops the list with the number of tattoos she has: 74 E! Online reports!! All of these gorgeous pieces of art, whether a doodle, number, word, etc., are deeply precious and meaningful to The Last Song actress. The Flowers singer once had a ‘Flaming Lips’ phase during which she got a crazy tattoo on her lower lip—a cat emoji, as reported by People. Although it could highlight her love for animals, she never actually clarified the reason for getting it done, leaving fans of hers still perplexed to date.

