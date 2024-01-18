Despite withdrawing from the U.S. Presidential race on Tuesday, Vivek Ramaswamy experienced an enthusiastic reception from the crowd. While sharing the stage with the Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire, the audience erupted in 'VP, VP' chants as Ramaswamy delivered a passionate speech endorsing Trump. The 38-year-old Republican decided to step back after an underwhelming performance in the initial U.S. election test in Iowa. As Ramaswamy wrapped up his remarks, Trump lauded him, referring to him as a friend and a genuine leader. He also admired the entrepreneur and said, "He's going to be working with us for a long time," as per The Independent.

Furthermore, a moment of camaraderie unfolded as they exchanged a brief handshake and a hug. Ramaswamy, in the spirit of fervor, went on to deliver an impassioned speech, rallying supporters to show their for Trump in the presidential race. He said, “Going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we're gonna do the right thing for this country. There is not a better choice left in this race than this man right here. And that is why I am asking you to do the right thing as New Hampshire and to vote for Donald J. Trump as your next president." Upon the conclusion of Ramaswamy's address, a handshake sealed the moment between the two leaders.

BREAKING: Trump crowd chants "VP VP VP" after Vivek gets done speaking. Trump says "he's going to be working with us for a long time" pic.twitter.com/NV8P6hKrET — George (@BehizyTweets) January 17, 2024

In enthusiasm, the crowd erupted with loud cheers and rhythmic chants of 'VP, VP,' elevating him as a potential candidate for the Vice President post. Meanwhile, on stage, the duo engaged in whispered conversations, adding a touch of intrigue to the spirited atmosphere.

FULL: Vivek Ramaswamy gives an epic speech endorsing Trump to chants of "VP" in New Hampshire.#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/Z4HwDBb63d — IV Times (@iv_times) January 17, 2024

Furthermore, according to Fox News, Trump said, "Wow, that's how it. Pretty good, isn't it? He is a fantastic guy, and he's really got something that is very special." Expressing gratitude, Trump conveyed that having Ramaswamy's endorsement was indeed an honor. Trump also humorously shared that he was genuinely surprised when Ramaswamy reached out, as he believed he was performing exceptionally well in the race.

Taking note of the remarks, the biotech entrepreneur responded on social media platforms. He wrote "America-First. One movement. Indivisible," on X (or Twitter). Following the rally, Jesse Watters from Fox News asked Ramaswamy about the prospect of serving as Vice President.

In response, Ramaswamy expressed his eagerness to serve the country in any capacity possible. He has also called on Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to withdraw from the race, urging them to unite behind Trump for the upcoming general election. However, as of now, both DeSantis and Haley are actively continuing their campaigns in New Hampshire and South Carolina. It's worth noting that during the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis and Haley secured the second and third positions with 21% and 19% of the votes.

Trump says he's already picked his VP. My choices would be Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson and Ben Carson. I'm beginning to like Vivek Ramaswamy but need to see a little more on him. pic.twitter.com/Bi6p2LDnI4 — 🇺🇸Deplorable Honkey🍊 (@1DeplHonkey) January 12, 2024

Throughout Trump's tumultuous journey, Ramaswamy emerged as one of his most unwavering supporters, defending him through four indictments, including one related to the alleged attempt to overturn the 2016 US elections. Making a bold promise, Ramaswamy had previously declared his intention to pardon Trump on the very first day if the former secured the presidency. In Ramaswamy's view, Trump earned the title of the 'greatest President' of the 21st century, according to Rolling Stone. Despite a recent hiccup when Trump unexpectedly criticized Ramaswamy, labeling his campaign as 'deceitful,' Ramaswamy maintained his stance, refusing to criticize the former President and reaffirming his unwavering support for Trump and his presidency.

