Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental lawyer and 2024 presidential hopeful, formally ended his campaign to unseat President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary earlier in the month and decided to run independently in the far-fetched general election. Kennedy made a statement in Philadelphia that read, "I'm here to declare myself an independent candidate for president of the United States." The Kennedy family is relieved that Robert has decided to run alone, according to older brother Chris Kennedy. “None of us like conflict among ourselves,” Chris said, but when they do, “it’s full contact.” “With Bobby no longer running in the Democratic Party, that’s taken a lot of pressure off of us,” he said. “We love our brother. We love our party. And we love our president. Ultimately, it’s better that he’s running as an independent and can impact President Trump.”

As per Politico, the Kennedy family has been upset by Robert's presidential goals. Chris stated in an interview that there was "robust intra-family dialogue" about the 69-year-old attorney running for the White office before his announcement in April. "We all told him what we really thought. A large Irish Catholic family will certainly do it. Chris claimed that at significant family gatherings in Hyannis Port and on Cape Cod, family members approached the Democratic hopeful to drop his campaign. They discussed it with him over Zoom meetings and text chains. "Robert's choice to run as a third-party opponent against Joe Biden is risky for our nation", according to Robert's sister Rory Kennedy, who posted the statement on X, earlier known as Twitter. "We reject his candidacy and see it as dangerous for our nation," they said. Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Kathleen Kennedy also signed the declaration. "Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country," Rory's statement said.

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @KerryKennedyRFK @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/yWlWCIpgU5 — Rory Kennedy (@roryekennedy) October 9, 2023

However, Chris didn't concur, seeming more certain that Robert's action would benefit Biden. “We’re hopeful that he pulls support from President Trump and that he helps Joe Biden in the end,” Chris said, calling his brother’s 'solo candidacy' as “a sign of strength” for President Biden. “There’s no other candidate thinking about running who has as much charisma as Bobby. If Bobby couldn’t beat Biden, I don’t think anyone can.”

“The folks I know who are most vocal about their support for Bobby are a lot of my traditional Republican friends,” Chris added. “As a Kennedy, only Bobby, with that kind of charisma, could attract that much Republican support.” Chris anticipates that discussion about his brother's campaign will occur at the upcoming Thanksgiving celebrations in Hyannis Port. There will be about 120 family members present, and everyone will have an opinion about Robert's candidacy. Ethel Kennedy, the matriarch of the family, is the only one who won't be judgmental since she "is unequivocally supportive of her children," as Chris put it. On her mantle, though, is a picture of President Biden.

