Former President Donald Trump's untruths about the "rigged" election of 2020 were recently slammed by Fox News host Arthel Neville, who fact-checked them while analyzing his Iowa speech.

The speech in question was made on December 2 by Trump at a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he made the most strange claims about elections and his presidency, Rolling Stone reported.

Also Read: Melania Trump Took a Pre-Meditated Decision For Attending Rosalynn Carter's Memorial Service

Trump focused on criticizing “crooked” President Biden while he persisted in his baseless accusations that the 2020 election was rigged and that he would now be declared the victor by Jesus and God. “I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, ‘I’m gonna be the scorekeeper here,’ I think we’d win [in California], I think we’d win in Illinois, and I think we’d win in New York.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

He then continued, “When we go through courts … we want to redo the election — only from the standpoint we want that election, we want to look at it very carefully. We have so much information. There was so much corruption in that election.”

As Fox News played the speech, Neville, the weekend anchor for Fox News, interrupted the speech midway to fact-check the claims made by the former president. "Well, the former president finally got around to some campaign promises amid lots of cheering, as you heard," she said, per Raw Story. "Many untruths," the host pointed out. "The 2020 election was not rigged. It was not stolen," she slammed Trump.

Also Read: Melania Trump Faces Backlash for Not Wearing Black at Rosalynn Carter’s Memorial: “Disrespectful”

During another campaign stop in Ankeny just before this one, Trump repeated campaign-long mantras, branding the media as "fake news" and asserting his claims about the 2020 election being compromised. “The one thing they don’t want to talk about is the [2020] election. They are guilty as hell, they cheated like hell,” Trump claimed. “They know it, and you’ll never find out all the ways. But we don’t need all the ways because, you know, it was, I think 22,000 votes separated it, and we have millions and millions of votes. It’s a very sad thing.”

Also Read: Billy Baldwin’s Tweet Drawing Comparisons Between Donald Trump and Wife Melania Trump Goes Viral

Fox host Arthel Neville interrupted a speech by Trump to point out his "many untruths" about the 2020 election.

As Trump gave a campaign speech in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Neville cut the former president off mid-sentence. — Resist hateful GOP policies (@hateGOP) December 3, 2023

This is not the first time Neville has interrupted Trump so she can inform her viewers about untruths. In 2021, as Trump was making a speech in New York on 9/11, the former president continued to assert that the election was stolen from him. The anchor cut into this speech to explain that the election was not "stolen" or "rigged," quoting courts. "Okay, we're going to break away now, the is former president Donald Trump visiting the police station, the 17th precinct station in midtown Manhattan," she began.

"He didn't miss any opportunities to air grievances including claiming that the election was rigged, which it was not," she continued. "It has been proven in court multiple times. It has been proven that the election was not rigged by elected election officials."

More from Inquisitr

Robert De Niro Angry That His Anti-Trump Gotham Awards Speech Was Edited Without His Knowledge

6 Times When Donald Trump Was Humorously Portrayed in Hollywood