In a surprising turn of events just 48 hours before the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, asserting on social media that Ramaswamy is “not MAGA” (Make America Great Again) per Politico. Trump and his campaign, increasingly exasperated, allege that Ramaswamy is resorting to deceptive campaign tactics.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump accused Ramaswamy of veiling his support for the former president through deceptive campaign maneuvers. Trump stated, “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks.” Trump warned voters not to be deceived, declaring, “A vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this. Vote for ‘TRUMP, don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

The online dispute expanded beyond the candidates when Chris LaCivita, Trump's senior campaign adviser, denounced Ramaswamy as a "FRAUD" due to his T-shirt stunt. Responding to Trump's criticism, Ramaswamy described him as the "best President of the 21st century" and also highlighted recent legal initiatives demands against the Biden administration. He also called on observers to "OPEN YOUR EYES to the hard TRUTH," to prevent Trump's return to the White House.

The entrepreneur-turned-presidential hopeful comes at a time when Ramaswamy has been gaining traction in Iowa polls among Republicans. Trump’s criticism intensified just an hour after Ramaswamy shared a photo on social media showing a group of supporters wearing T-shirts featuring Trump's mugshot with the caption, "Save Trump. Vote Vivek." With a packed schedule of five events a day before Iowa's caucuses, Ramaswamy, speaking at a press briefing in Ankeny, brushed off Trump's attack as mere 'bad campaign advice.' Trump, utilizing his Truth Social platform on Saturday, cautioned supporters that voting for Ramaswamy was akin to supporting the 'other side.' The 38-year-old Republican contender, while expressing respect for Trump, affirmed his commitment to throw his support behind the former President if he secures the Republican nomination. Ramaswamy stated, "It was probably an unfortunate move by his campaign advisers," as reported by USA Today.

Despite challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, Ramaswamy and the real estate mogul maintained a relatively amicable relationship until this incident. The Ohio-based author of Woke, Inc. had even defended Trump amid his legal challenges, according to Yahoo! News. Trump's criticism was swiftly followed by an attack from Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser, who took issue with a photo of Ramaswamy alongside supporters wearing "SAVE TRUMP, VOTE VIVEK" shirts. Accusing Ramaswamy of employing deceitful campaign tactics, Trump cautioned against being deceived by his former ally. During a campaign stop at an Ankeny pizza restaurant, Ramaswamy asserted that the America First movement transcended Trump.

