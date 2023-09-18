Florida Governor Ron DeSantis finds himself at the center of a raging political row after his recent statement characterizing supporters of former Prez Donald Trump as "listless vessels." The remark has sent seismic waves through the GOP primary, leading to demands for an apology from Trump's loyalists and an inclination towards tension in DeSantis' ongoing controversy with biotech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been gaining preference against him in recent weeks.

In his latest interview, as per NBC News, DeSantis, who is currently dangling far behind Trump in polls for the GOP presidential nomination, made a statement urging Republicans not to be "listless vessels" blindly following Trump. He stated, “[I]f you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement,” His comments drew critical reactions from the Trump campaign.

Jason Miller, senior adviser to Donald Trump, compared it to a remark made by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race when she referred to half of Trump's supporters as belonging to a "basket of deplorables." Miller took to social media, stating, "Looks like Ron DeSanctimonious just had his 'Basket of Deplorables' moment. Not good!"

In response to the backlash, DeSantis appeared on Fox News to defend his statement. He asserted, "And so at the end of the day, it’s what are we delivering for the people that have put us into office, and in the state of Florida, I can say that I have delivered more for America first principles than anybody else in the country," He argued that the main problem with the Republican Party is that candidates are failing to fulfill their promises.

DeSantis emphasized that his administration in Florida had taken several steps aligned with "America first" principles, such as addressing immigration, protecting Second Amendment rights, and advocating for school choice. DeSantis further clarified that his reference to "listless vessels" was aimed at individuals in Congress who had labeled him a "RINO" (Republican In Name Only). He exclaimed that those who prioritize entertainment and personality over ethics should be punished, asserting that voters expect their leaders to stand firmly on principles and fight for their interests.

This defense was amplified by the response of DeSantis’ spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, who commented, "The dishonest media refuses to report the facts—Donald Trump and some congressional endorsers are ‘listless vessels.’ Why? Because Trump and DC insiders feel he is entitled to your vote," Griffin wrote in a post to X. "[Ron DeSantis] believes your trust should be earned and has the vision, plan, and record to beat Joe Biden and reverse the decline of our country.

That’s why Ron DeSantis will be showing up on Wednesday night to debate, and Donald Trump will not." DeSantis’ appearance on Fox News overlapped with his forthcoming participation in the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. Interestingly, Trump confirmed that he would skip the debate and instead pre-recorded an interview with former news host Tucker Carlson, which he is planning to use during the debate.

