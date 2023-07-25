‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Gushes Over The Cutest Engagement Photos With Fiancé David Woolley

In their gorgeous new engagement pictures, David Woolley and Christine Brown look completely enamored with each other.

The 51-year-old Sister Wives star posted three adorable images on Instagram on July 23 that wonderfully capture their love. "We got our engagement photos done! Gosh! I LOVE how we look together," the mother of six captioned the photos.

The extremely adorable carousel showcases the romance between the couple. In one photo, Christine and David hold hands while posing upright with their faces close together. Another close-up image shows the couple seated together, smiling sweetly, with David gazing tenderly at his bride-to-be. David kisses Christine's forehead in the final image as they stand in front of a mountain backdrop, per Entertainment Tonight.

Several people showed Christine a lot of love for the cute images. Mykelti, Christine's daughter, sent her some love in the comments area, writing, "AMAZING," and Sukanya Krishnan, the Sister Wives interviewer, responded with a string of heart emojis. Kati Charlene, one of David's eight children, shared the images on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "I love seeing him so happy."

In December 2022, Christine and David began dating. They announced their relationship this past Valentine's Day, and after dating for four months, the couple announced their engagement in April. Since then, Christine has posted pictures and videos of their joint residence in Lehi, Utah. Since Christine's breakup with ex Kody Brown in 2021, the reality star did not really date anyone seriously, and the relationship with David is the only one she's publically announced.

The family's TLC series will continue into season 18 this year. Christine and Kody are shown reuniting in the show's recently released trailer after their terrible breakup.

The couple broke up in December 2021, when Christine startled her other wives by announcing that she wanted to return to Utah during the season 15 finale. In 2018, the family moved to Arizona. In the finale, she admitted that she wasn't sure she could continue her relationship with Kody, per US Weekly. “Meri, I can’t do marriage with Kody anymore,” she said. “I don’t want to. … It’s not enough.”

She said that she never felt at home in Arizona during a confessional interview. “I agreed to move to Flagstaff, and I followed Kody here, but it’s been a struggle the whole time," she explained. "I’m tired of feeling like I don’t matter, I’m tired of not having his support when I really need it. I’m just tired. I need a partnership. I need something different than this."

The Brown family patriarch responded to Christine's announcement of her breakup with Kody by confirming it on Instagram. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

