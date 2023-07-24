RHOBH's Kyle Richards Flooded with Supportive Comments from Fans After Her Sobriety News

After commemorating one year of sobriety, Kyle Richards expresses her appreciation for the "kind and supportive comments" she has received from people. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the response of her fans and talked about some of the positive changes and advantages she has experienced through her journey of being alcohol-free.

Accompanied by a picture of herself seated outdoors in the sun, donning a black sports bra, Richards shared on her Instagram Story: “Sitting outside reading all your DM’s regarding my last post, It seems many of you have similar stories and many of you want to go that route but are not quite sure how to. We are so programmed to think that we have to drink when we go out to socialize. Many of us are just on autopilot. And so many of us are accustomed to not being fully present these days anyway.”

Also Read: RHOBH's Erika Jayne Says Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Not Splitting Up, Will Soon Reveal Drama

Image Source: Instagram | @kylerichards18

“There are plenty of things you can order that taste better than alcohol, are better for our bodies, and won’t leave you feeling like sh*t & remorseful the next day, Plus being fully present and clear about everything you say and do feel really good. As someone that has always struggled with anxiety, I was very surprised to find myself surprisingly calm in situations that would normally trigger my anxiety. Safe to say it’s a win-win for me,” she added.

On Saturday, Richards candidly disclosed on Instagram that she has achieved one year of sobriety, expressing to her followers that she has "never felt better." “Today marks one year alcohol-free for me, A number of things made me come to the conclusion that I didn’t want to drink. First and foremost, I didn’t feel it had a place where I personally wanted to be," she wrote alongside a selfie. Reflecting on her decision to quit alcohol, Richards acknowledged that she made the choice because she recognized it was no longer benefiting her physically, mentally, or spiritually. She further revealed that the process of abstaining from alcohol turned out to be much more manageable than she had anticipated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Proudly Announces 1 Year of Sobriety Amid Split With Mauricio Umansky

“I never put a time frame on when I would drink again or say IF I ever would. All I know is I have never felt better physically or been more clear mentally, I’ve learned that I still over share but at least I don’t have the 'hanxiety' thinking about it I’ve learned I still do stupid things sometimes and beat myself up about it," the star added. According to Richards, her decision to embrace sobriety was met with resistance from some individuals, despite her peers mostly offering support, even if they couldn't fully grasp her choice since she didn't have an apparent alcohol problem.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Engage in Playful Banter on Social Media

She humorously noted, "Although trust me, plenty of times it didn't feel like that." Richards shared that she often experienced feelings of depression the day after consuming alcohol, regardless of how enjoyable the previous night had been. She emphasized that life is bound to present its challenges, and she saw no reason to add any extra difficulties to that list by continuing to drink alcohol. “A lot of you send me DM’s asking about my journey without alcohol, so I decided to share here today on this 365th day, Cheers," Richards concluded.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/07/16/alcohol-free-kyle-richards-celebrates-one-year-of-sobriety-never-felt-better/

https://people.com/kyle-richards-quitting-alcohol-win-thanks-fans-support-7562253

More from Inquisitr

Mauricio Umansky Showcases Body Transformation, Estranged Wife Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke

Allison Dubois Recalled 'The Dinner Party From Hell' And Her Prediction of Kyle-Umansky's Split