Insider Claims Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Share a 'Genuine Friendship': "They're Always Laughing"

Taylor Swift has been spending quite a lot of time around her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s family since their romance was confirmed last year. Rumors flew when Swift began showing up at Kelece’s Kansas City Chiefs games. Initially, she showed up by herself [and security] but it began changing after she was seen with Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce, and his other friends. More specifically, Swift has been seen cheering for her man along with fellow Chiefs player Patrik Mahome’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. The two have been seen chatting away up in the gantry and often hang out in public together. An insider had some juicy info concerning their sweet friendship which seems to be growing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

A source speaking to US Weekly commented on Mahomes and Swift’s growing bond as they show up to support their significant others. Firstly, the source commented on their friendship over the last few months saying, “Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months.”

The person continued, “They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men.” Moreover, the source also echoes Mahomes’ thoughts on Swfit dating her husband’s teammate. The person iterates, “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship.”

It seems that having a [possible] soulmate in the Chiefs isn’t the only thing the two have in common. The insider claimed, “They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.” Well, that probably explains part of the reason why the two women are seen with bright smiles and hearty laughs registered on their faces when the paparazzi captures them. While many might assume Mahomes’ friendship with Swift to be allegedly inorganic, the insider suggested the opposite.

The person highlights, “Taylor didn’t become friends with Brittany just because she’s dating Travis.” Moreover, “Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what.” Hopefully, the ‘not working out’ part doesn’t come to pass for the happy couple, but this insinuates how much Swift dearly values the friendships she forges.

As mentioned earlier, the duo first began their friendship in September 2023 and have been seemingly inseparable since. Later in November, Mahomes and her husband were seen socializing with Swift’s friends including her best friends, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevigne. Another source commented on this sweet social meet saying, “Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

The source continued to note Mahomes’ reaction post spending time with Swift’s gal pals and said, “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena, and Cara all are.” Whether or not Mahomes would officially be considered an inner circle member of Swift's crew remains to be seen. For now, Swift and Kelce's romance continues to be in full bloom with no signs of stopping.

