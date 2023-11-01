Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Fears That The Paparazzi Would Cause Her and Ben Affleck To Break Up Again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love is taking another tumultuous turn. The celebrity couple also known as Bennifer who married in a secret affair in Vegas are now facing troubles as they face paparazzi around them. Reports suggest that the Dance Again hitmaker fears losing her love of life over the constant rift with paparazzi.

Furthermore, the encounters with photographers as the two spend personal time together have sparked discussions around their well-being together. One notable incident unfolded as Affleck, seemingly caught in the crossfire of intrusive photographers, slammed the car door shut with a palpable display of irritation, leaving onlookers to wonder about the dynamics at play within their seemingly picture-perfect union.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with The Mirror behind the precursors that might be the reason behind Lopez's fear. According to James, there is a genuine worry on JLo's part about a potential recurrence of the pressures that led to their initial engagement's demise. The aftermath of their previous split left Lopez "heartbroken," with the press intrusion being identified as a significant strain on their relationship.

The intricacies of the recent paparazzi-fueled drama further unfurl as James analyzes the moments leading up to the car door incident. The couple, on their way to grab a coffee, initially shared sweet moments—a snapshot of the warmth and affection that fans have come to associate with Bennifer 2.0. However, the tide turned as Affleck, caught in what appears to be a shift in mood, slammed the car door shut in response to the intrusive photographers. James dissects the body language on display, noting that Ben Affleck while opening the car door for Lopez, fails to maintain eye contact as she climbs in.

The relentless media attention however indicates a deeper unresolved issue amongst any celebrity couple. The juxtaposition of loving moments on red carpets and passive-aggressive moments in front of paps has raised many eyebrows altogether. As the public watches this love story unfold, it remains to be seen whether Lopez and Affleck can weather the storm of paparazzi pressure and find solace in their renewed connection.

Jennifer Lopez 'worried Ben Affleck's rage at paparazzi will spark second split' https://t.co/VYKaUwfCYJ — Judi James (@thejudijames) May 12, 2023

Nevertheless, the couple shared a lovely moment in a pumpkin patch in Sherman Oaks, California. As cameras captured the autumn landscape adorned with pumpkins, the world got to see a touching moment unfold between the two icons. An eyewitness who saw Affleck and Lopez at Tina's Pumpkin Patch told Entertainment Tonight, "They were kissing and holding onto each other and looked very in love." In fan videos circulated online, Affleck and Lopez stood embraced in a long, affectionate hug, arms wrapped tightly around each other. With Lopez's child Emme Maribel Muniz there as well, it created a heartwarming family scene as the couple shared a passionate kiss.

