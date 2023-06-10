Taylor Swift's Stalker Who Called Himself Her 'Soulmate' Arrested for Felony: "Said He Was a Reporter"

Mitchell Taebel, a 36-year-old from Long Beach has been booked into the LaPorte County Jail on charges of harassment and stalking with intentions of serious injury or death, intimidation, and invasion of privacy after he sent a voice message to Taylor Swift on her official Instagram account saying "he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate."

Taebel has been posting threats and 'psychotic rants' about Swift on a regular basis. He also allegedly sent photos of weapons to the members of her management company. The so-called TV personality and comedian also threatened Taylor's father with messages calling himself her 'soulmate' and insisting that he can make her feel 'secure'.

The USA Today reports, Taebel turned paranoid when Swift kickstarted her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. According to the records obtained from LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, he sent the Lavender Haze songstress a picture on Instagram of an unknown person firing a handgun at a gun range. He also sent explicit threats describing he would 'destroy' Swift and her dancers if she performed the song Vigilante at any show.

He said, "If today there is the sexual performance of Vigilant S**t, you can be sure that we will destroy you and all the other dancers and (Swift) too, I think you know what happened to Joe Alwyn."

According to Daily Mail, in March, Taebel made an odd claim on TikTok urging fellow Swifties to "being a step ahead of Taylor wherever she goes... watch her every move." Court documents also state that between May 16 to May 18, he posted multiple rant videos on Instagram in which he allegedly mentioned that his "dying wish is that anyone who had anything to do with them not meeting should be executed."

According to Metro, Taebel had let himself into Swift's Nashville apartment complex through an unsecured entry point right before her Eras performance last month. He then proceeded to ask the security staff about the Blank Space star's whereabouts, and the staff immediately called in the police.

Don Aron, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson later revealed that Taebel showed up at the condominiums in Nashville and introduced himself as a 'journalist' - "said he was a reporter and wanted the staff to let Taylor Swift know he was single." The concierge who called the police also confirmed the statement.

But before the law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, Taebel vanished. He later obtained the tickets to Swift's concert in spite of being flagged on the 'security threat/concern list', but he was later escorted out of the venue on being recognized.

Swift's management company then sought a temporary restraining order on Taebel, which was granted on May 11. Taebel was arrested on felony charges on June 2 and he remains in LaPorte County Jail till his next criminal case hearing on July 27. His bail is set at $15,000 and he entered a "not guilty plea" in court on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour as she performed at Soldier Field in Chicago last weekend, and her upcoming shows are on June 9 and 10 at Ford Field in Detroit.