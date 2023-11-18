Lynne Spears Sues ‘Phony’ Jacob Diamond for ‘Infiltrating’ Her Inner Circle to Get Close to Britney

Britney Spears hasn’t had the greatest relationship with her family through the years…The crippling conservatorship resulted in many cracks in their relationships with her. When it comes to the singer’s mother ‘Lynne Spears’, things are rather fractured with some [maybe a lot] trust issues. In Britney’s memoir: The Woman In Me and on her Instagram, she’s made her thoughts about Mommy Dearest quite clear. Regardless of Britney throwing shade at her mother, Lynne has strongly denied any sort of claims alleged against her. On several occasions, she’s repeatedly declared her strong motherly love for her daughter. It appears that Lynne wants to sincerely make amends for things of the past as per The Daily Mail.

The Toxic singer’s mother is reportedly slamming Jacob Diamond - a publicist she labeled “phony” with a fat lawsuit and a restraining order. She alleges that Diamond attempted to “infiltrate” Lynne’s inner circle with an ulterior motive of drawing closer to her daughter - Brtiney for possible malicious intents.

Lynne and her friends namely: Jansen Fitz and Tatum Solis filed the lawsuit around last month at a court in Amite, Louisiana. The band of three friends recalled the time they met the alleged “fake” publicist about three years ago in 2019. After which he slowly weaseled his way into their “small social circle” for about 3 years.

As per legal documents obtained by the publication, the lawsuit offered a detailed description of how events of the past unfolded and what led to these three friends going legal in the first place.

It provided an account of an altercation that went down between Diamond, Lynne, and her friends around July 2023. As of that time, he was reportedly behaving rather “erratically and aggressively” with them and their young children. The conversation intensified to the point where the women summoned the authorities “to have him forcibly removed from their family home.”

Furthermore, the lawsuit mentioned that Diamond was found to be “acting creepily and aggressively” in light of the aforementioned incident. Lynne, Solis, and Fitz were able to obtain a temporary restraining order against him on grounds of “harassing, stalking, communicating” and “preventing harm or injury” to the plaintiffs.

Lastly, it strictly orders him to be 100 yards away from each of their houses. Circling back to Lynne’s daughter, although she’s not directly named, the lawsuit alleges that Diamond not only “wanted to gain at least a small amount of fame” but was also looking for “financial gains” if he was successful in possibly elevating his “relationship” with Britney.

This lawsuit comes after Diamond who is a self-proclaimed publicist as per his LinkedIn profile, posted “excessively negative” remarks about Lynne and her friends on Instagram using their “names and images” on the platform without their prior consent. In one post he referred to a dinner party as "Satan's Dinner". Moreover, these posts were “more aggressive, derogatory and defamatory.” The restraining order also prevents him from making such posts against the three women.

More details concerning further legal procedures are awaited. Neither Diamond nor Lynne and her friends have commented on the matter. Whether or not this will hopefully spark change in Lynne’s relationship with her daughter on a hopefully positive note remains to be seen.

