Lip Reader Says Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were Most Definitely Chatting About Timothée Chalamet

Selenators and Swifties shared a massive fan moment from the Golden Globes 2024. In a viral moment that's been trending on social media, Selena Gomez is seen whispering something almost scandalous to her best friend Taylor Swift, which causes her to gasp and wonder.

Fans have been trying to figure out what the conversation was about, leading to many speculations and questions. Huddled close together during a commercial break in the awards ceremony, Gomez appeared to share some dirt about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to Keleigh Sperry and Swift. Jeremy Freeman, a lip-reading specialist, speaking to Page Six, concurs with online speculators who have surmised that Gomez seemed to inform the BFFs that Chalamet refused to take a picture with her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

According to Freeman's exclusive account for Page Six, Gomez approached Swift and Sperry and stated, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.” It's unclear what Swift, 34, answered as she leaned down to speak in Gomez's ear, but her jaw dropped at the revelation. The Hands to Myself singer's close friend disputes the assertion, stating that Gomez was not referring to the pair in question. Gomez "never saw" or talked to Chalamet, 28, according to the insider, and "never went up to them and asked for a photo."

Despite not being part of the same social group, Chalamet and Gomez starred together in the romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York in 2019. Swift, meantime, famously got into a fight with Kim Kardashian, Jenner's half-sister, in 2016 over a line from Kanye West's song Famous.

Gomez herself slammed the rumors and set the record straight on January 9. Gomez dispelled the accusations and disclosed the exact information she was giving to Teller and Swift in a comment under an Instagram post from E! News. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s [anyone's] business,” she commented on the post, per PEOPLE.

Gomez, who was nominated for best performance by a female actress in a television musical or comedy for her part in her Hulu series, was beaming the entire time as she socialized with friends and costars and eventually got back together with her boyfriend Benny Blanco. Hours after the concert, Gomez posted a picture of herself kissing Blanco on her Instagram Story with the message, "I won," referring to her win in her relationship!

Selena Gomez reveals what she was talking about with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, shutting down Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet speculation:



“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/K9dgGmjbl9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 9, 2024

The Calm Down singer "can't get enough" of Benny Blanco. The performer, 31, is "super happy and present" amid her romance with 35-year-old Blanco, according to a source who spoke with PEOPLE. "She seems to be feeling herself at the moment," the Gomez source says about the singer, who has previously been open about her issues with self-esteem. According to the insider, "Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Selena Gomez shares new photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco:



“I won” pic.twitter.com/RZhRjY4h4h — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

