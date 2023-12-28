Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton add fuel to their separation rumors as they spend Christmas apart. The 54-year-old pop star reached home to spend time with her parents. Meanwhile, her country singer husband Blake Shelton passed out at a Nashville bar alone. It has been reported that the couple has had a rocky marriage for some time.

However, the duo shared a happy Christmas video on Instagram, where Shelton joined the Hollaback Girl singer at her parents' home. The post showed Stefani, Shelton, and her father preparing an Italian-inspired feast while having fun together, per The Sun. The singer also gave a glimpse of her holiday decor.

The couple displayed gingerbread homes customized with everybody's names on the roof. The video then panned to show a beautifully decorated dinner table aligned with their theme of green and gold, silver reindeer ornaments placed on the mistle-toe print plates.

Stefani then focused on her rarely-seen father, who was sitting in a chair, donning a t-shirt and a flannel shirt on top. The video also showed Shelton wearing a Hawaiian shirt with a GoPro camera attached to his head with a helmet. The singer again focused on food, making burrata and tortellini dishes, including stuffed pasta shell pie.

But, the Rich Girl singer mistakenly burnt the top of her pie and said, "Everything was going right until I put it back in, and it went a little dark," looking distraught. Meanwhile, her husband Shelton popped his head, staring at the accident, shaking his head in mockery and disapproval. She captioned the video, "From our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas," while the couple kissed.

The video came after the God's Country singer posted a photo of himself on Instagram where he looks seemingly passed out at his bar, Ole Red, on Christmas Day. He captioned, "Santa's had a long night.. watch the @barmageddonusa Holiday special tonight on @usanetwork!"

He wore the signature white and red Santa outfit, slumped on his fake beard on the countertop. The photo seemingly showed the singer trying to be asleep, but, in reality, the former coach of The Voice was cheekily promoting his reality show Barmegaddon's holiday special episode on his social media handle.

The unconventional romance between Stefani and Shelton stunned everyone when the two opposite personalities tied the knot. However, their relationship has suffered lately due to their busy schedules. But, in an interview with Billboard, the country singer shared how the Don't Speak singer changed his life.

"I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell," revealed Shelton. "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces," per ABC News. Interestingly, their similar circumstances brought them together as Stefani also went through a heartbreak.

"I won't forget that day," Shelton recalled. "I looked over at Gwen -- who I didn't know -- and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me.'"

