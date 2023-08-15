Gwen Stefani's Son Makes Stage Debut and Brings The House Down at Step-Dad Blake Shelton's Bar

Pop sensation Gwen Stefani's 17-year-old son Kingston Rossdale gave a surprise performance at stepfather Blake Shelton's Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The teenager is following in his mother's and stepdad's musical footsteps, and he mesmerized the audience with his first-ever live debut.

Musicians Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son was introduced by his stepfather Shelton on Friday, August 11, 2023, to the audience before he took over the stage, reported the Daily Mail. Apparently, a fan circulated the video on social media, where Shelton could be heard praising the 'talented' young boy. Shelton said, "I'm very excited, actually honored, to be the first one to introduce this guy to the stage for the very first time ever." Uplifting his stepson, the country singer added, "This guy's an artist, he's the real deal, and you guys are going to be able to say that you were there at his very first-ever public performance." The Home singer bellowed, "His music is rock, so I bet we got some rock fans out here. He's only 17 years old, everybody. Here he is, Mr. Kingston Rossdale, everybody." Shelton performed a free acoustic show at his own bar, where he presented the boy amongst the crowd as a special guest, as per E! News.

Stefani's beloved son donned a loose gray Carhartt T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers while he sang along with the keyboardist and a guitarist. The teenager began his first live performance with a couple of rock ballads, which reminded people of the grunge style of his dad Gavin's band Bush. Towards the end of his performance, the talented boy extended his gratitude to the audience, saying, "Love you guys, thank you for being here. Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves," and exchanged a big hug with Shelton, who joined him on stage. Kingston is Stefani's firstborn, and the 53-year-old also shares 14-year-old Zuma and 9-year-old Apollo with her ex-husband Gavin, with whom she parted ways in 2015. The Just A Girl singer also performed on stage with her current husband, Shelton, at the bar on Friday.

The same fan who shared Kingston's video also posted the music couple's video on her TikTok account. She captioned, "POV: you live in the same small town as Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani and get to see them perform together EVERY YEAR." The video clip showed Stefani hugging Shelton from behind as he sat on a stool playing guitar, reported PEOPLE. The pop star then took the mic and began singing No Doubt's hit song Don't Speak as the audience cheered. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021 on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. They share a property there, and the mother-of-three often shares photos and videos from the property surrounded by plants and trees on her social media accounts.

The duo first met as coaches on the musical show The Voice, and Shelton has openly admitted that he's as fond of her boys as Stefani. At the 2022 Country Radio Seminar, he confessed, "I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it." The Boys 'Round Here singer gushed, "And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

