After being seen out and about with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while his current wife Jennifer Lopez was notably absent, Ben Affleck is in a bit of trouble. When it comes to the duo Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, there have been many stories spread in the public regarding the couple's private marital life since they got back together. They tied the knot on July 16, 2022, and since then they have generated a lot of curiosity and discussions for the fans.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Share an Affectionate Moment in His Car

Photos of Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner out and about have prompted an outpouring of support for Lopez. As per the reports, the exes and their 14-year-old daughter Seraphina were photographed in Affleck's vehicle last Friday. Garner was seen grinning from behind the rear seat as she watched her daughter ride a shotgun with her father. Before Garner exited his car, the former couple had a touching moment. In one snapshot, Garner can be seen sitting behind Affleck in the driver's seat, leaning forward and smiling. Garner looked at their baby as she was laughing, and Affleck leaned back against his ex-wife with a silly grin on his face in another snap of the co-parents hugging. Garner was seen for the last time, beaming as she retracted her arm from her ex-husband's seat.

Pictures of ex-spouses Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner hanging around caused an online frenzy of speculation and analysis. Fans posted messages of support for Lopez, speculating that the photographs had made her feel anxious or uneasy. One fan tweeted, "Garner is a dangerous, obsessed woman, using kids to control a very weak man, one with addiction and depression issues." Another one wrote, "I’m happy they are moving passed him saying that she made him drink because he was so unhappy with her and their kids." A third commented, "Ben and Garner are the real ‘Bennifer’. They belong together with their kids but Ben is a fool."

Apart from the Jlo fans, the snaps left her furious. A source informed Closer recently, "J-Lo is absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures. Ben’s been insisting they were completely innocent – and J-Lo does believe him – but he’s also been unrepentant. He keeps saying Jennifer’s like his sister at this point and if J-Lo’s going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless cuddle, then the problem’s on her. It’s a real war of attrition here that’s threatening to blow up." A source told ET in June that Garner and Jennifer Lopez have gotten along well as they work to find a happy medium for their mixed family. An insider provided this description of their dynamic as "Very cordial and very healthy and functioning". The source further claimed that Garner was in, "A great space and feels good about where things currently stand with the new family dynamic," and "They [JLo and Garner] have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be."

