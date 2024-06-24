Here's Why Princess Diana and King Charles 'Cried Together' on The Day of Their Divorce

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Feb 10, 2024. It has since been updated.

King Charles and the late Princess Diana’s breakup caught fans of the Royal Family off-guard. Much controversy arose after news of her ex-husband's affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles came to light. It was a difficult blow for the respective parties involved including her children Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. The family were at quite a tumultuous time in their lives. It seems like there might’ve been a small spark of romance left on the day of their divorce despite their aching hearts. An insider alleged the two shared an emotional “moment” with each other the day they put an end to their love story.

According to Daily Mail reports, a Channel 5 documentary: The Royal Family at War - the first part, went on to claim that the former royal couple were weeping together while signing their divorce papers, making it official. The Editor of Royalty Magazine, Ingrid Steward dropped the bombshell in an interview for the documentary. The editor recalled having a brief conversation with the ethereal late princess of Wales suggesting, “Diana did tell me something quite interesting…”

Steward continued, “She said that on the day of the divorce, she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.” This was quite surprising considering the circumstances and pressure the two were under. Moreover, finding out an affair involving the love of your life is a bitter pill to swallow. Sometimes, being in the very same room could trigger feelings of hurt.

But, Steward's allegations concerning how “close” the pair were despite everything insinuates that they were still each other's support system in times of despair. Steward suggestively explained, “It was this crazy separation, but by the time the divorce was finalized, they were on much better terms.”

King Charles has yet to remark on the subject, however, in the past, he’s never uttered a negative word against his late ex-wife. Should the aforementioned matter ring with truth, Princess Diana and King Charles might’ve had a better separation than initially anticipated. Because their relationship was highly publicized at the time, their split followed by their divorce became the talk of the town. The aforementioned documentary recounted several matters involving the former couple’s relationship, falling out, and their divorce.

The documentary touches on allegations that the late Princess of Wales never really desired to sever her marriage but instead longed for a ‘temporary’ separation. Moreover, her suspicions of Queen Camilla were also addressed. Furthermore, it also revisited the time Princess Diana confronted her husband’s lover [Queen Camilla] at the time. Princess Diana’s former Security Officer Ken Wharfe recalled the ordeal, claiming neither King Charles nor she spoke a single word to each other that day. The truth concerning the members of royalty remains a mystery to date.