When Gavin Newsom Had an Affair with His Secretary While He Was Still Married to Kimberly Guilfoyle

Former couple Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle used to be a power duo in the early 2000s. However, after almost 4 years of marriage, they separated. Not only that but Newsom and Guilfoyle made it clear that they would be staying friends. Since Guilfoyle was working in New York owing to TV appearances and Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco at the time of their divorce, the pair blamed their respective jobs as the reason for divorce. Later reports arrived that Newsom had an affair with his campaign manager's wife.

As reported by People, in 2004, Guilfoyle was juggling a thriving career as a television journalist with her dual roles as New York City mayor and San Francisco first lady, where she and Newsom were well-beloved. Even though they seemed happy at first, their marriage quickly deteriorated, and in January 2005, the couple, who had been called 'San Francisco's Camelot couple' before, announced their separation in the San Francisco Chronicle. Before the infidelity news surfaced in 2007, it was unknown if Guilfoyle was aware of the affair.

In 2007 San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom, while married to Kimberly Guilfoyle (now engaged to D Trump Jr.), admitted to sleeping with the wife of his best friend & campaign manager.



Now he wants to be President. 😤

His top 3 credentials are ineptitude, degeneracy & disloyalty.

They shared in a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle at the time, "Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple. Over the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous bond of love and respect for each other. That will never change." Nevertheless, the assertion was far from the truth. Word got out that Newsom, who was 39 years old at the time, was involved with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, who was the wife of Alex Tourk his campaign manager and previous deputy chief of staff.

The lifestyles of Guilfoyle and Newsom have diverged greatly since they broke up. Newsom wanted more from his political career than just the mayor's office. Before being California's 49th lieutenant governor for eight years, he was the 42nd mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. He became the governor of California in 2019 and is currently serving in that capacity. On the other hand, from 2006 to 2018, Guilfoyle bolstered her television career by working with Fox News. She appeared on many news programs and co-hosted three on the network: The Lineup, The Five, and Outnumbered. In 2018, she departed from Fox and started working for a Trump super PAC.

Remember Kimberly Guilfoyle from the last Republican convention ("AM-ER-ICA!)", now in line to become Mrs. Donald Trump, Jr?



She used to be married to Gavin Newsom and they had fancy things. https://t.co/FqGVy0u1Lj — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) February 14, 2024

In October 2006, after their divorce, Newsom began dating Jennifer Siebel, an actress and director. They tied the knot in July 2008 after announcing their engagement in January. They have been wed for more than fourteen years. The fact that Guilfoyle was seeing Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, who was also divorcing at the time, came to light in June 2018. Although they didn't announce their engagement until January 2022. They were engaged on December 31, 2020, and the couple currently resides in Florida together.