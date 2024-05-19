When Eric Addressed Rumors of the Trump Family Disliking Don. Jr.'s Fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle

In 2022, rumor mills suggested that the Trump family wasn't fond of Donald Trump Jr.'s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Some sources even alleged that the news personality was 'trying too hard' to fit in the politician's clan. However, his brother, Eric Trump, set the record straight and shut down these baseless claims about the to-be-member of their family.

Previously, an insider said, "The vibe is that the family doesn't like Kim," as per Page Six. "She is trying too hard to be in the family." However, when the outlet reached out to Eric to confirm the claims, he instantly condemned the narrative and contradicted the claim: "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly."

The former Fox News host has found her soulmate in Trump Jr. after the two began dating in 2018. The 46-year-old was previously married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom he divorced the same year but shares five children. Surprisingly, Guilfoyle predicted her relationship with Don. Jr. would last shortly after their first date, as per PEOPLE. The 55-year-old told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in 2022, "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!"

The two got engaged in 2020, and since then, they have supported each other at political rallies and family events. "We really are a team, we support each other, we're best friends," gushed Guilfoyle during a 2021 appearance on Successful Philanthropy. "We have great conversations and a lot of laughs together. It's great we have such a strong relationship. It's never wavered and I really feel blessed to be a part of it."

Born and raised in Northern California, the host of The Kimberly Guilfoyle show was born on March 9, 1969, in San Francisco. She studied law at the University of San Francisco School of Law and previously served as an assistant district attorney in SF and Los Angeles working on adult and juvenile cases.

In fact, she received massive backlash on social media after her relationship with Don. Jr. was confirmed. However, surprisingly, Vanessa showed her support for their relationship and slammed the trollers for attacking the news personality on X, formerly Twitter. She reposted a post on her account by her ex-husband which linked an article stating Fox News fired Guilfoyle for her romance with Donald Trump's son.

The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives! https://t.co/fa73W3gv43 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 14, 2018

Vanessa wrote, "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don. We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"

The engaged couple has been attending several events together, and she gushed, "We're very committed and very in love. He is my sweetheart. I already feel married and committed to him, 100 percent. Being his wife would be ... fantastic. I absolutely adore the family."