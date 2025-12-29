‘We Hit Them Very Hard’: Trump Confirms First Direct U.S. Strikes on Venezuela Soil

President Donald Trump says the United States carried out a direct strike inside Venezuela, describing the target as a “big plant” or “big facility” tied to ships, and adding, “Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard.”

Trump made the comment during a conversation with Republican donor and radio host John Catsimatidis on his WABC radio show, but he did not name the facility, explain what it was used for, or provide a specific location.

The White House and Pentagon have not released detailed public information confirming what exactly was struck or why, even as Trump’s remarks triggered fresh questions about the scope of his escalating pressure campaign against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“We just knocked out, I don’t know if you read or you saw, they have a big plant, or a big facility, where the ships come from,” Trump said, before repeating, “Two nights ago, we knocked that out.”

Trump did not clarify whether the target was connected to oil exports, alleged drug routes, or a military or logistical installation. His comments come amid a four-month pressure campaign that he has described as an effort to stem the flow of illegal drugs from Venezuela, though critics and Venezuelan officials have said the strategy appears increasingly aimed at destabilizing or removing Maduro.

Trump speaking on Venezuela appear to suggest the U.S. has already carried out land strikes. Listen for yourself. “But every time I knock out a boat, we save 25,000 American lives. It’s very simple. And what’s happening is they’re having a hard time employment-wise, they can’t… pic.twitter.com/uySMAu23Bi — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) December 28, 2025

The strike claim follows months of US aggression in and around Venezuelan waters. As part of that campaign, the Trump administration has seized oil tankers it says are part of a fleet used by Caracas to evade U.S. economic sanctions.

Earlier this month, Trump warned Maduro that further escalation was on the table. “If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’ll ever be able to play tough,” Trump said.

This month, U.S. forces intercepted two tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in international waters. The administration has described the seizures as lawful enforcement actions tied to sanctions and narcotics-related investigations.

Venezuela’s parliament approved a new measure that criminalizes a range of actions that could hinder navigation and commerce, including activities related to tanker seizures. The bill was introduced, debated, and passed within two days in the National Assembly, following the U.S. interceptions.

Venezuela’s government has accused the United States of acting “outside international law.” Several countries have voiced concern about potential violations of international maritime law and the United Nations Charter, which requires all member states to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

The U.S. approach has found support from some countries, including Panama and Argentina. Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado has publicly backed Trump’s pressure campaign, including the seizure of tankers, and has echoed Trump’s view that Maduro’s hold on power is weakening.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to Maduro’s 2020 indictment in the United States on narcoterrorism charges as justification for his hardline stance. The Trump administration last month designated the so-called Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, though the group is not a cartel in the traditional sense.

The term “Cartel de los Soles” emerged in Venezuela in the 1990s to describe high-ranking military officers accused of profiting from drug trafficking. Over time, its use expanded to refer more broadly to corruption networks involving police, government officials, illegal mining, and fuel trafficking.

Trump appears to confirm the conflict with Venezuela is escalating. What capability Maduro’s government has to respond is yet to be seen, but they are seeking support from allies in the region to respond to the US aggression.