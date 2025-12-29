“Am I Going to Be Murdered?” – Fearful Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks Out After Feud With Trump

Ever since Marjorie Taylor Greene openly announced the end of her allegiance to U.S. President Donald Trump, she has been subjected to relentless harassment, including death threats that have extended to her family.

A mother of three children, Lauren, Derek, and Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Perry Greene, Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spoke to The New York Times about the harrowing experiences she has been having since she parted with Trump.

Previously a staunch ally of Donald Trump, Greene’s relationship with the president started to dwindle when she criticized Trump for being more invested in the matters of other countries than those happening in America itself. She mentioned that Trump was not keeping his own promise of putting America first, and it goes without saying that the President was not very happy to receive such comments.

Another point of clash between the two came with the release of the Epstein files. Greene was always of the opinion that those files should be released as the public deserved to know the truth.

Trump had previously worked quite aggressively to put a stop to the release of those files before eventually agreeing to the same. However, Greene landed herself in Trump’s bad books for her vocal support in favor of the release of the files and ended up getting tagged as a “traitor.”

Speaking to the NYT, Greene said, “Am I going to get murdered, or one of my kids, because he’s calling me a traitor?” She also remembered her first reaction to being called a traitor and how she told her fiancé Brian Glenn about the whole accusation, saying, “Traitors are put in prison or put to death. That’s what he just called me.”

Trump’s calling Greene a traitor not only affected her severely but also posed a risk to her and her family’s safety. Greene talked about the same on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, where she said that Trump was “directly fueling” the threats that she and her family were receiving by calling her “Marjorie Traitor Brown”.

Moreover, she also mentioned that when she had contacted the President, asking for help in this situation, he really did not do much. Greene also added that “Trump replied in the worst kind of way.”

Talking about when her breaking point against Trump came, Greene pointed to the funeral service of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University. Greene said that during his funeral, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, kept the true spirit of Christianity in her heart and talked about forgiving his killers.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Donald Trump yelled at her over the phone after she threatened to identify abusive men from the Epstein files. According to Greene, Trump told her that if she follows through with it then “[his] friends will get hurt.” (https://t.co/gpxBFzTpMs) pic.twitter.com/uNGtK4qzTd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 29, 2025

However, Trump’s message was completely different as he said, “[Charlie] did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them.”

This is the point that which Greene decided that she could no longer support Trump. She said, “That was absolutely the worst statement. It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

As her fallout with Trump became even more evident after this point, she started receiving death threats with which the President did not even help, despite Greene being a loyal ally for a long time.