Trump Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘Traitor’ Over Her Push to Release Epstein Files

Donald Trump is turning his flamethrower on one of his own, and this time the target is a congresswoman who built her political identity around defending him at every turn.

Over the weekend, the president used his Truth Social feed to call Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor,” ripping into her for backing a push to force the release of the remaining Jeffrey Epstein files and accusing her of betraying the party she claims to champion.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” Trump wrote in one of several posts, misspelling her name as his allies cheered the attack and his critics recoiled. In another post, he mocked her as “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!)” and claimed she had “betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was.” He added that she was “just another Fake politician,” even lumping her in with Rep. Thomas Massie, whom he derided as “Rand Paul Jr.”

Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene "Marjorie Traitor Green" on Truth Social.

The insults came less than a day after Trump publicly withdrew his endorsement, announcing he was abandoning Greene and promising “Complete and Unyielding Support” to any conservative primary challenger in 2026. He also called her “wacky” and a “lunatic,” complaining that all she does is “complain.”

Greene fired back quickly. In a late night post on X, she said Trump had “attacked me and lied about me.” She warned that he was “coming after” her to “make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.” She framed the feud as part of a broader effort to intimidate anyone who crosses him on transparency.

The break between them has been building for weeks, driven by Greene’s support for a bipartisan House effort to force the full release of the remaining Justice Department files on Epstein, the disgraced financier and sex offender who died in federal custody in 2019.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 08:40 AM EST 11/15/25

Greene was one of just four Republicans to side with Democrats in advancing a petition to bring the matter to the floor. She has been adamant that the victims deserve clarity. “I think it’s a huge miscalculation, and I truly just stand with the women,” she said in an interview with CBS Mornings, adding that the point is to show authorities “will not protect the predators,” regardless of wealth or political connections.

Meanwhile, newly released documents from Congress have reignited political pressure on the White House, including emails in which Epstein claimed that Trump “knew about the girls” he was bringing into his orbit. Confronted with those claims, Trump dismissed them outright. “I know nothing about that,” he said, calling the broader controversy a Democratic “hoax” and insisting that “if they had anything they would’ve used it before the election.” He has consistently denied any wrongdoing tied to Epstein.

The Epstein fight is only one of several policy breaks between the pair. Greene recently criticized Trump’s trial balloon for 50 year mortgages, saying she does not see half century loans as a real solution to the housing crisis. She has also described his tariff rollout as uneven, pushed him to focus more aggressively on rising healthcare costs, and rejected his reassurance that inflation is stabilizing. On foreign policy, she has gone further than most Republicans, calling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza “genocide,” a stance sharply at odds with the party’s mainstream.

Put together, Trump’s “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green” broadside now reads less like a one day flare up and more like a political divorce. Greene is betting that standing with Epstein’s victims and charting her own populist path will matter more than staying in Trump’s good graces. Trump, meanwhile, is making clear there is no room in his inner circle for an ally who won’t fall in line on the most politically explosive files in the country.