Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash After Saying the Government ‘Disgusts’ Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a strong critic of President Donald Trump’s selection for the NYC mayoral race, voiced her displeasure on The View.

She stated, “I personally, if I lived here, I wouldn’t vote for Andrew Cuomo… I was very much against it of course… All these women came out with these accusations against him which I found pretty disgusting. And then the Covid lockdowns and all the people’s parents and grandparents who died in nursing homes.”

Then, she stated that she preferred Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate. Viewers, however, were left questioning her stance on the issue. One viewer questioned, “But she did find it disgusting when all the women came out with accusations against Trump or even when he talked about how he would grab them by the [expletive language]? ? ? ? ?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I wouldn’t vote for Andrew Cuomo…All these women came out with these accusations against him which I found pretty disgusting. And then the Covid lockdowns and all the people’s parents and grandparents who died in nursing homes.” pic.twitter.com/nRAkUfIO2p — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 4, 2025

Another viewer challenged, “Quick someone ask her why she still supports Trump despite the multiple credible claims of sexual assault.” A third viewer pondered, “Hmm. What’s her long game? She did vote for and vote with even worse PDF Donnie Trump thought.”

The 51-year-old Greene has been expressing some strong opinions about the Trump administration in recent times. During her appearance on The View, she even criticized the ongoing government shutdown. She told the panel she is “disgusted” and feels they have “failed all of us.”

She said, “The government has failed all of us. It purely disgusts me, it really does. It is an embarrassment to me that we are not in session.” Greene even suggested that the roster of congresspeople getting their salaries must be public because the paychecks come from taxpayers’ money.

LOOK! MARGE DROPS CULT BOMBSHELL-Marjorie Taylor Greene clapped back at the tyrant-in-chief on live mic: Trump didn’t endorse me, I did all this solo, and hell no I don’t follow like a slave! Meanwhile MAGA hides behind couches like pearl-clutching Karens, shielding Epstein… pic.twitter.com/P61l8UhwMN — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) October 9, 2025

She continued, “I’m not taking a paycheck. I’m really tired of the pissing contest in Washington between the men.” The statement by Greene forced viewers of the show to agree with her on social media, even though some of her views were ironic and contradictory.

Greene appeared on Real Time on HBO on Friday, October 31. Along with host Bill Maher, she criticized the Trump administration, especially House Speaker Mike Johnson. She admitted that she felt “angry” that he had failed to present a strategy for the GOP on healthcare and other matters during the government shutdown. Greene said, “Mike Johnson, for a month now, cannot give me a single policy idea.”

Maher had admitted earlier in the conversation that he would “love to know what the Republicans really want to do about healthcare.” Greene replied by showing immense frustration. She said, “Me too. I’m waiting for the plan. I haven’t seen it yet.”

Additionally, Greene claimed that although Obamacare had benefited some Americans, it had also “crushed” small business owners and members of the middle class. She stated that Obamacare has caused premiums for many people, including her own family, to “skyrocket.”