Stephen Colbert Would Like to Be Donald Trump For a Day — But What Would He Do?

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert revealed he’d like to be President Trump for a day and shared what he would do if he took on the president’s role: He’d resign. The longtime late-night host got candid about his answer in a recent interview.

Colbert frequently criticizes the Trump administration on his show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Similarly, Trump often responds with quips of his own, either on Truth Social or X. Recently, Colbert appeared on Slate’s Political Gab Fest and was asked who he’d like to be for a day.

Stephen Colbert when asked if he could change bodies with someone for 24 hours: “I would slip inside the skin of our President and I would resign” pic.twitter.com/tKi7r5Ax2d — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 26, 2025

The host, John Dickerson, asked Colbert, “Stephen, if you could slip into the body of a person for 24 hours. Who would it be?” It didn’t seem like Colbert needed to think about it at all because he said it would be Trump without missing a beat. Calling his answer “predictable,” Colbert claimed, “I would slip inside the skin of our president…”

Colbert continued to explain what he would do once he was president in that scenario, saying, “I would resign…” This earned a chuckle from Political Gab Fest host David Plotz, who was listening to Colbert. The late-night host went on to explain the manner in which he’d resign should he swap bodies with Trump for a day.

Colbert explained, “I’d just go, ‘It’s been great, I’m a wonderful – I’m the best ever; I’m gonna go out on top.” He concluded his explanation, mentioning that the whole ordeal would be “glorious,” and he’d just like for it to be over. Colbert’s statement strongly suggests his desire for the MAGA leader to quit being President.

The hall erupted in laughter, and then Colbert had a “harrowing” question about Trump inhabiting his body during the swap. Dickerson jokingly confirmed it while Colbert looked worried about his loved ones.

The comedian addressed his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, and urged her to visit her sister while he was in this hypothetical situation. Colbert seemingly wanted his wife to be away from Trump, who would’ve been in his body. Dickerson, however, had another assumption about what Colbert might have said to his wife.

The CBS anchor said, “I thought you were gonna say, ‘darling, there are some things you must do for your country…’” In response, Colbert stuck out his tongue in visible disgust at the very thought of Dickerson’s remark.

The host, along with Colbert who appeared flushed from possible embarrassment over Dickerson’s comment, continued to chuckle. That is, until Dickerson directed the same question to Gab Fest host Plotz. The Gab Fest host simply replied with, “No. I can’t follow that.”

Colbert often shares his thoughts about the White House and the Trump administration on his show. Trump has yet to share his thoughts on the body swap situation between him and Colbert. Whether Trump would bring it up as a comment on social media or a shady remark during a press conference remains to be seen.