Majorie Taylor Greene Criticizes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ‘Sexualization’

Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is setting herself apart from Donald Trump in a new way, and this time it’s not about foreign policy or the Epstein files.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Georgia Republican stated that she “never liked” what she sees as the “sexualization” of women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. She linked her criticism to the example she believes women in power set for younger generations.

“I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization,” Greene said. “I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women.”

She took it further by mentioning her own family, stating: “I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts.”

These remarks were part of discussions the Times had with Greene over the past two years, during which she explained her split from Trump after previously being one of his most loyal allies.

Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, will leave her seat on January 5. Greene’s separation from Trump has not happened suddenly. It has been a gradual process that became clear after he returned to office this year.

She has disagreed with him on several issues, including opposing his strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, supporting a bill to phase out the H1-B visa program after Trump backed it, and calling Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide,” as reported in connection with the Times interview.

Trump: Marjorie Traitor Brown because green turns to brown under stress. I call her Traitor Brown which I don’t like doing, two words is too much, two out of three—we’re changing two. I like Marjorie Taylor Brown better. What the hell happened to her? She’s a stone cold liberal,… pic.twitter.com/tdSv8aniDM — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2025

At home, she also criticized Republican leadership for not addressing the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies during a government shutdown, a situation that widened the gap between her and the party establishment.

But one of the major points of tension has been the Epstein issue. Greene publicly advocated for the release of files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while Trump opposed this move. She joined a small group of House Republicans who took steps to push the issue forward.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which advanced through a discharge petition and passed Congress with overwhelming support, was ultimately signed into law by Trump on November 19, 2025.

Greene’s criticism extends beyond policy because she also told the Times that she believes Trump changed the culture of political conflict within the movement.

“Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” Greene said, continuing: “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that.”

She announced her departure from Congress after Trump withdrew his support for her in November and declared he would back a primary challenger in Georgia’s 14th District. Greene stated that she did “not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

Now that her exit date is approaching, Greene is using her remaining time in office to distance herself from the man she once supported.