“My Friends Will Get Hurt” – Trump Reportedly Yelled at Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Threat to Expose Epstein Client List

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details about abuse related to the Epstein case.

While Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly criticized her own party back in October, expressing outrage over the longest U.S. government shutdown and rising healthcare costs, which she said had driven up grocery prices, she has also raised her voice regarding the controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

As per Raw Story, Greene said she had previously dismissed Trump’s association with Epstein as insignificant, assuming it was no different from other elite social connections.

That view changed after she met with the Jeffrey Epstein survivors during a closed-door House Oversight hearing. According to the politician, some of the testimonials of what these women went through as young girls were very heartbreaking and deeply impactful.

One of the victims, the late Virginia Giuffre, already accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, but also Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles after it. Giuffre died by suicide in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living for several years.

"In a series of recent interviews, including one with the New York Times Magazine, Greene expressed regret over her former loyalty, stating she was "naive" to believe he was a "man of the people". She noted that loyalty to Trump often felt like a "one-way street".

According to NBC News, Virginia was raised in Florida, and she was one of the girls from the racket from 1999 to 2002. Her typical naive, young, and ambitious self made her succumb to the lure of the trap.

Virginia tried her best to raise her voice against the alleged abuser in her memoir titled “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice”, which was released on October 21, 2025.

Marjorie Taylor Greene described her break with Donald Trump in a candid 7,600-word New York Times profile published recently, citing disagreements due to the case that has erupted in global debates since Donald Trump began his second term. The Georgia representative has decided to go against the GOP’s leadership despite her support for Trump and his ideologies.

Greene recalled that after holding a press conference and signaling she might publicly name alleged abusers on behalf of victims, Trump called her office and angrily confronted her over speakerphone at the Capitol Hill office.

According to Greene, Trump warned, “My friends will get hurt.” The White House later dismissed her claims as stemming from “petty bitterness.”

In a Truth Social post on Dec. 26, Trump wrote that the DOJ was being forced to spend all its time on what he called a “Democrat inspired Hoax” and insisted that Democrats allegedly worked with the late offender and not Republicans.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that Donald Trump yelled at her over the phone after she threatened to identify abusive men from the Epstein files. According to Greene, Trump told her that if she follows through with it then "[his] friends will get hurt."

Jeffrey Epstein, the late controversial figure, was a rich convicted s-x offender who was accused by several underage girls of sexual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time. He abruptly died in 2019 in his jail cell, and his death was ruled a suicide even though external chatter claimed that it was allegedly planned.

The infamous files, which reportedly contained names of high-profile celebrities, sensitive documents, and photos associated with the Epstein racket, had been monitored alongside aide Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite, who was found guilty on five counts of s-x trafficking in 2021 and is serving her jail sentence.

Meanwhile, after several months of scrutiny, the U.S. Department of Justice has released 11,000 files related to Jeffrey Epstein, adding to several document dumps made over the last weekend.

This latest release contains about 10 GB of data. Even though the DOJ later deleted some of these files, they had disturbing images of girls and young women, text messages, screenshots and images of well-known businessmen and leaders, engaging in explicit sexual behavior.

I have found multiple redacted images of Bill Clinton with a female aboard Epstein’s plane after a trip together. These were found in the recent Epstein File release. (Image reference is at the bottom right of the attach photo) pic.twitter.com/zW4828d4Gj — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) December 19, 2025

Donald Trump always denied his connection with the late offender, but his pictures with Epstein are also found in the files. Furthermore, some names and faces were blurred and blacked out from the dump to protect their identities.

Congress ordered the full release of Epstein-related DOJ files in November under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to make all Epstein-related files public by December 19, 2025. However, the Department of Justice has been publishing the records gradually and with heavy redactions, missing the bill’s December 19 deadline.