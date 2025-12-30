Expert Slams Donald Trump for Trying to Use Women’s Bodies to Fix a National Problem

President Donald Trump wants American women to have “more babies,” and an expert has pointed out just one minor problem with his wish. Trump, who has been referred to by critics as the ‘Fertilization President,’ aims to improve the birth rate in America. One proposal reportedly involved offering women an incentive or award.

According to HuffPost, Trump was considering offering women an incentive, or as he called it, a “baby bonus” of $5,000 to have more babies. Similarly, he was also planning on giving out a “National Medal of Motherhood” award to women who have had six babies or more.

🚨JD VANCE: “Let me put it very simply. I want more babies in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/uNuiqG1GxS — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 24, 2025

The “more babies” slogan first began back in January when Vice President JD Vance first declared wanting more babies shortly after he took office. Since then, the Trump administration has been working towards the declining birth rate in America, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control, has been at an all-time low.

In more recent news, the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called this declining birth rate in America a “national security threat.” Trump, Vance, and Kennedy Jr. each have continued to campaign for an increase in birth rates.

Although they have expressed a strong desire to increase birth rates, they have proposed measures such as discounts on fertility treatment drugs and other schemes. An expert highlighted a major problem with the approach.

For the first time in the US, more babies are now born to moms 40–44 than 15–19. This marks 2 historical shifts for the US, plummeting teen pregnancy and gradually rising fertility for older women. pic.twitter.com/SHwdXnKQR4 — Eric Finnigan (@EricFinnigan) June 8, 2025

Speaking exclusively to the publication, the Director of Carolina Population Center, Karen Guzzo, shared her thoughts on the matter. Specifically discussing Trump’s efforts to increase birth rates, Guzzo called it a “fool’s errand.” The expert claimed it’s a rather difficult task to solve the declining birth rates at a population level.

Guzzo highlighted a well-known issue: the number of people who want babies but are unable to have them. The expert urged the Trump administration to tackle that problem first, rather than focusing on convincing a larger population to have babies to aid the economy, which is a “wrong approach.”

Trump announces new IVF policy “Your gov’t will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment” “We want more babies!” What a concept – babies made in the USA instead of bringing in illegal aliens!

pic.twitter.com/iSUX7fszQY — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 29, 2024

Guzzo expressed her opinion, saying, “I think addressing why people aren’t able to have the children they say they’d like to have, that’s worth doing.” Guzzo pointed out another major issue with Trump’s attempt to convince women to have more babies.

The expert stated, “The problem I have there is that women’s bodies are somehow the solution to some larger macro problem.” Guzzo further claimed that it didn’t “sit right” with her.

Guzzo also alleged that Trump’s attempt to fix the economy by increasing birth rates was “misguided.” She explained, “If people started to have tons and tons of babies, it would actually pull many women from the labor force…” She continued to urge the Trump administration that birth shouldn’t be the means to fix the labor market and tax issues.

Whether or not Trump would actually go through with giving out incentives to women or awards to them remains to be seen. Moreover, Trump’s representatives have to issue an official response.