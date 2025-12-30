Donald Trump Warns ‘There Will Be Hell to Pay’ in Bold Message to Hamas

When it comes to stopping wars and pushing for a ceasefire, it seems the U.S. under Donald Trump’s presidency has been stepping up its role as a mediator. Recently, the 79-year-old signaled his latest efforts to uphold disarmament, highlighting its urgency amid new developments.

The U.S. president has been pushing to move ahead with the Gaza peace plan. As of now, it is almost a prerequisite for Hamas to back down, so the goal for peace and restoration progresses smoothly without interruption.

​While Hamas has already agreed to disarm earlier in the negotiations, Trump’s latest warning calls for expedited action. He also hinted at unpleasant consequences for the militant group if they fail to honor their recent commitments. Trump’s latest statement resonated with strength and confidence as, on Monday, he showcased a united front with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

​Trump began by saying, “Well, we talked about Hamas, and we talked about disarmament. And they’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we’ll see how that works out.”

The U.S. President said the responsibility for monitoring complete and quick disarmament in Gaza was given to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff. The duo has earned trust with their prior negotiation experience in the Middle East, which is why they were chosen to oversee the Hamas activities in Gaza.

“Based on the fact that Hamas pledged, they swore that they were going to disarm. Now, if they’re not going to disarm, those same countries will wipe out Hamas.” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mYIBfZzCV0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 29, 2025

Moving on, Trump issued an ultimatum and said, “If they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do – they agreed to do it – then there’ll be hell to pay for them. And we don’t want that. We’re not looking for that. But they have to disarm within a fairly short period of time.”

​That’s not all. Trump also discussed reports of tensions with the Israeli prime minister as the fragile Gaza peace negotiations reached their second stage. He dismissed the reports and added that Israel had, in fact, held onto its commitments and that the onus now only remained on the part of Hamas to scale down completely.

​When further pressed by reporters about whether Israel was progressing very slowly in its peace plans, Donald Trump claimed, “Well, I’m not concerned about anything that Israel is doing. I’m concerned about what other people are doing or maybe aren’t doing. But I’m not concerned. They’ve lived up to the plan. They’re strong. They’re solid.”

​For years, Trump has shown his full support for Israel, especially since the initiation of peace talks and attempts at rebuilding Gaza. The U.S. President has continued to promote regional stability in the country, and has even advanced rounds of ultimatum to Hamas to speed up disarmament and help facilitate faster reconstruction in the state.

Trump has warned that Hamas will have “hell to pay” if it fails to disarm while offering full-throated support to Netanyahu during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Florida.#Hamas #Netanyahu — Ashok Kumar (@Ashok2103) December 30, 2025

Besides this, the U.S. also extended its support for backing a possible Israeli attack on Iran if the latter continued with its plans of advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This comes after Israeli officials and media expressed apprehension about Iran redeveloping the nuclear programs after Israel destroyed the facilities in June during a 12-day war.

Expressing America’s take on this pressing issue as well, Donald Trump stated, “I hope they’re not trying to build up again because if they are, we’re going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup. It may be more powerful than the last time.”