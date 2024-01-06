Here are 8 Star Couple Break-Ups of 2023 That Shook Everyone

Love Unraveled: A Deep Dive into 8 Star Couples that Called it Quits in 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Top: (Left to Right): Rich Fury, Monica Schipper | Bottom: (Left to Right): Christopher Polk, Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Files Lawsuit Against Her Ex Tom Sandoval Over Their Shared LA Home

In the tumultuous realm of celebrity relationships, 2023 bid farewell to some of Hollywood’s power couples. From heartbreakingly publicized divorces to quiet separations, the year saw the demise of love stories that once captivated fans worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at the eight-star couples who decided to part ways, leaving us with a gallery of shattered dreams. As we reflect on these star-studded splits, it’s a reminder that even in the glimmering world of celebrity romance, love is a fragile and complex journey. The list of broken unions in 2023 serves as a poignant testament to the ever-changing nature of relationships, offering lessons in resilience, growth, and the pursuit of personal happiness.

1. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called it quits on September 5. The Cake By The Ocean singer filed for divorce, citing an "irretrievably broken" marriage. Sources revealed to Page Six, “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls, an unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Fame, Chelsea Houska Shares Heartbreaking News in Emotional Social Media Post

2. Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Morgan Lieberman

Also Read: This is How Lenny Kravitz Feels About Daughter Zoë’s Engagement to Channing Tatum

July 2023 brought the end of the fairy tale for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The couple issued a joint statement requesting privacy. They released the statement asserting, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” The Modern Family actress was spotted without her wedding ring, igniting rumors before the official confirmation. One source shared, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

3. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @arianagrande

In a quiet separation that became public in July 2023, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez decided to end their two-year marriage. The couple got engaged in 2020 and married in a private ceremony in 2021, reaching the decision mutually. One insider shared, “They came to the decision together, they were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

4. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The quickie romance between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny came to an end after less than a year. Rumors had buzzed after Jenner posted a cryptic quote in November, hinting at a separation. One source added, “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go, they have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

5. Billy Porter and Adam Smith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Billy Porter and Adam Smith, who made headlines with their 2017 wedding, decided to end their marriage amicably and mutually. The actor’s representative revealed the news on July 5, stating, "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years, the decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter, there will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

6. Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

The Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix confronted heartbreak in early March when she discovered her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheating on her with co-star Raquel Leviss. The cheating left Madix feeling heartbroken and betrayed by the whole situation. A source informed, “It’s true that they split and cameras are rolling. The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

7. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Naom Galai

After 27 years of marriage and two children, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation on September 15. In a joint statement, they shared, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage, our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

8. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

March 2023 marked the end of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s 12-year marriage, just days shy of their wedding anniversary. With a heartbreaking Instagram post, Witherspoon announced; “We have some personal news to share, it is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. They have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

More from Inquisitr

Blake Lively Flaunts Her Opulent New York Residence She Lives in With Husband Ryan Reynolds

Bianca Censori's Sister Shows off $450 Sneakers From Kanye West's Brand Yeezy Amid Family Feud