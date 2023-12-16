Here are 8 Famous Celebrity Couples For Whom Marriage Is 'Not Important'

8 Happy Couples Who Have Stayed Together Without Marrying

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Stothard

Numerous famous couples have successfully maintained their relationships by taking an unconventional approach. Contrary to popular belief, not getting married is more common than ever and is becoming more so every year. At the top of the list are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who have been together for thirty years without getting married. Their continued partnership is proof that you can have a happy, long-lasting relationship without being married. Together, they are parents of one son. They are by no means the only famous people who have happy relationships that haven't resulted in marriage, however. Here is a list of eight such couples.

1. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn don't seem to have an interest in getting married despite seeming to be in love for decades. However, the couple claims that pressure was put on them to make that choice. Russell was seventeen and Hawn was twenty-two when they first met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, which was released at the time. Soon after reuniting, they began dating and brought their son Wyatt into the world in 1986. With their joint roles in films such as Overboard and as parents, the couple has shown an unwavering amount of love and support. But they have remained steadfast in their decision to avoid marriage.

2. Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Sandra signed Bryan up to be the photographer for her child's birthday celebration, and the two started dating in 2015. A few months later, the couple revealed their relationship to the world. Sandra had previously disclosed the reasons for their choice not to be married, despite rumors of discord between the couple from the previous year. It happened after the couple's representatives were forced to refute rumors that they had secretly wed in 2018. The Hollywood diva claimed in a 2021 conversation that she didn't feel the need to display their happiness with "a piece of paper," per Daily Mail. Sandra had already been married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010, therefore according to her it didn't seem necessary to repeat the procedure. However, Randall breathed his last on August 2023 after battling ALS.

3. Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Since around 2011, the Oscar-nominated actress and fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn have been together. As reported by US Magazine, she once explained why she never got married. She said, "I'm a serial monogamist. I was single for a while and dating and … I just didn’t know how to do it! I’ve always been like that: When I was 15, there was a guy I liked, and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me." She also added, "But marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents have been madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now."

4. Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Francois Durand

After meeting in 2007 while working on an Off-Broadway production, Zoe and Paul started dating. Since then, the couple has had two children and worked together on a number of cinematic projects, such as Wildlife, which Kazan co-authored, and Ruby Sparks, which Kazan wrote. Kazan said that she and Dano had their first kiss on stage, during an interview with W Magazine in 2012, but she pointed out that it was "totally different" from their first kiss in real life. She said, "Kissing in a movie or a play doesn't feel real – there's a remove. Even when Paul and I met five years ago, we were doing a play together and falling in love and we kissed on stage before we had ever kissed in real life. When we did kiss in real life, it felt totally different."

5. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Kevin Mazur

Despite being in a committed partnership for almost 35 years, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham have never gotten married and probably never will. Even though the media mogul has had a faithful companion at her side for over forty years, she previously told Access Hollywood that she plans to pass away as a "never-married" lady. "Yeah, I think that's my final answer," she said in 2013 to presenter Shaun Robinson. The pair's 1992 engagement was revealed in the eye-catching "Oprah's Engaged!" People cover story. The two intended to tie the knot in 1993 and even spoke about starting a family together. However, Oprah said in a letter written for O, The Oprah Magazine, that she wasn't sure she would marry.

6. Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa realized that their connection was more than just friendship after fifteen years together. Kate Hudson is prepared to ultimately settle down with the man of her life. The actress got engaged to her five-year boyfriend and daughter's father, Danny Fujikawa, in September 2021. Hudson also told People in the year 2020, "I don’t have a very traditional setup. And I have to say, I have zero regrets in my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together." She further went on to talk about Fujikawa, "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought. I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

7. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Recchia

Recently she implied that she had been married to Ryan Gosling, 43, for "years," Eva Mendes, 49, startled her followers. When the pair worked together to shoot A Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, their love story officially started. Since then, they have raised two daughters, Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, with great affection, but they have avoided disclosing much personal information about their relationship and household, even if they do sometimes post pictures of their kids online. She said she is "anti-establishment" and that marriage was "very boring" back in 2011, the year she first met Ryan.

8. Vin Diesel and Paloma Jiménez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Vin Diesel has never disclosed many specifics about his personal life and he still doesn't. Updates about himself and his family are not as prevalent on his social media pages as pictures of projects he has worked on. However, it is well known that Diesel and Paloma Jiménez are still dating. The two will have been together for 16 years this year, which is a significant accomplishment in Hollywood. Paloma isn't active on social media accounts, but she consistently shows her support for him by proudly standing by him at red-carpet events.

