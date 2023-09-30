The glimmering facade of Hollywood relationships frequently crumbles like a castle, and the recent divorce drama between designer Christine Baumgartner and Hollywood star Kevin Costner has brought their fair share of drama into the spotlight. Reports suggest that Baumgartner may be regretting her decision to seek a divorce, while Costner is seemingly elated at the court ruling in his favor. Baumgartner, who filed for divorce a few months ago, reportedly regrets the decision after failing to secure the hefty child support payments she initially requested. A source close to the situation claimed, "She's kicking herself for forcing Kevin to agree to a divorce when she was living the high life with unlimited funds at her disposal and everything paid for by her husband."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Settle Divorce After Contentious Four-Month Legal Battle

As per Yahoo, during the divorce proceedings, Baumgartner initially received $129K in temporary support but demanded a much higher amount, arguing that her children were habitual to a luxurious lifestyle. Her request for $248k per month was later reduced by the court to $63k per month.

Disheartened with the court’s decision, Baumgartner reportedly settled out of court, suggested by her lawyer to "cut bait and run." The exact details of the settlement remain undisclosed, but it’s believed that Baumgartner received $1.5 million, as specified in the prenuptial agreement, along with other undisclosed fees. Costner’s lawyer, Laura Wesser, argued that Baumgartner’s demands were unrealistic stating,

"Christine fails to inform the court that her settlement position through June, July, and August was so unrealistic and frankly outrageous, Kevin had no hope she would be more settlement-oriented at the VSC [voluntary settlement conference]." Wesser emphasized that Costner was eager to find a middle ground, but Baumgartner insisted on a full evidentiary hearing instead of a settlement conference. After the court’s decision, sources suggest that Costen is elated and views it as exposing Baumgartner’s alleged financial motives.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Also Read: Here's Why Christine Baumgartner Was So Reluctant To Move Out Of Kevin Costner's $145m Home

Costner is reportedly "jumping for joy" over the favorable outcome, but Baumgartner is said to find the entire situation uncomfortable. A source as per Radar Online stated, "It's been a living nightmare, and now she just wants to move on and start fresh and begin making her new house a home."

The divorce procedures, lasting four months, involved the couple’s communication only through intermediaries. The separation date, officially recognized as April 11, marked the end of their 18-year marriage, citing, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action, We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Also Read: Kevin Costner’s Attorney Slams Christine Baumgartner’s $885K Legal Fee Request Amid Divorce Drama

As the Hollywood drama unfolds, the public is left with a glimpse into the complexities of high-profile divorces, where financial arrangements, public perceptions, and personal regrets intertwine in a web of emotions and legalities. The glitter of Hollywood may be blinding, but behind closed doors, celebrities grapple with challenges similar to those faced by many in their journey through relationships and breakups.

More from Inquisitr

Christine Baumgartner’s Spending Patterns Suggest Her Divorce From Kevin Costner Was Planned

Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Moves Into New $40,000 per Month Rental House Post Separation