Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Claims She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Her Prenuptial Agreement

The legal drama between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner seems to have prolonged a bit more. Since the two have split from each other, the aftermath of their separation has proven to be rather messy. From settling on a monthly child support budget to terms of their divorce, everything was a kerfuffle.

Both Costner and his ex wanted to amicably hash things out for the sake of their children. And they did, until Baumgartner’s newest demand for clarity on her Prenuptial agreement with her ex-husband. She asked her ex’s lawyers what they meant when they asked her if she was aware of the terms of her prenup in a puzzled manner.

The filing reads:' Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word "understand."'



As per TMZ, Costner’s lawyers reportedly slammed the handbag designer for asking about the prenup she signed before she married her former flame. His lawyer's newest filing records that “Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she [ and her attorneys] do not understand the word 'understood." Speculations suggest that Baumgartner may counter-argue with the claims against her being privy to information on the said document.

During a recent case filing Laura Wasser, Costner’s attorney for the case takes clear note of Baumgartner’s doubt. “Christine’s counsel asked for a definition of ‘understood’ and Kevin’s counsel provided the dictionary meaning of the word ‘understood’, to wit, ‘comprehend or perceive the intended meaning of the word’,” recorded Wasser on recollection at court. She then went on to plead her case to the judge, requesting the designer’s legal aide to provide an answer to her questions. The conversation between them was quite curt and crisp.

“You understood the legal effect of the premarital agreement before you signed the premarital agreement,” claimed Wasser. To which Baumgartner’s lawyer leaped to her defense and added, “Objection. This request is vague as to the scope and meaning of the terms ‘understood’,” urged the lawyer. In continuation mentioned that his client could neither agree nor disagree with the question presented before her. “She’s unable to admit or deny the request,” stated the lawyer.

The direction of this case reportedly depends on how the designer decides to progress with it. However, if she does proceed to challenge the prenup at the forthcoming hearing, she’s at a direct risk of losing the money she procured from her former lover.

She’d have to return $1.5 Million as a result of the challenge. In addition, she’d also have to pay Costner’s hefty lawyer’s fee. As per sources, the judge's ruling is strongly inclined to enforce the prenup in favor of Costner himself. The outcome of this whole ordeal is yet to be seen. The matter will hopefully be put to rest at the next hearing.

